Global Edge AI Processor Market Report 2022: Energy Saving and Lower Latency Benefits Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edge AI Processor Market By Type, By Device Type, By End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, titled, "Edge AI Processor Market," the edge AI processor market was valued at $2.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16% from 2022 to 2030.



The Edge AI Processor market size is expected to accelerate in the forecast time period. Edge has many advantages in addition to operational responsiveness, such as energy efficiency. As more data is processed at the edge, less data is moved to and from the cloud, resulting in lower data latency and energy consumption. Over half of organizations, according to the IBV, intend to use edge computing applications for energy efficiency management during the next few years. These factors are anticipated to boost the edge AI processor market growth over the forecast period.



Computational imaging and visual awareness applications improve mobile devices by replacing complex optics with simpler lens assemblies and multiple apertures, combining images captured by heterogeneous sensors such as infrared (IR) and depth sensors RGB (red, green, blue) and extracting contextual metadata from still images and video streams.



However, the fields of AI and machine learning are progressing, there is still a significant lack of diversity in the industry in terms of education, gender, ethnicity, experience, and other relevant parameters.



The global Edge AI processor market is segmented on the basis of type, device type, and end-use. By type, the market is classified into into central processing unit (CPU), graphics processing unit (GPU), and application specific integrated circuit (ASIC). By device type, the analysis has been divided into consumer devices and enterprise devices. By end-use the market is further divided into automotive & transportation, healthcare, consumer electronics, retail & ecommerce, manufacturing, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Market Segments

By Type

Central Processing Unit (CPU)

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

By Device Type

Consumer Devices

Enterprise Devices

By End Use

Automotive and Transportation

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Retail and Ecommerce

Manufacturing

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Mythic

Arm Limited

HiSilicon(Shanghai) Technologies Co Limited

Intel Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

NVIDIA Corporation

Key Findings of the Study

The edge AI processor market analysis provides in depth information regarding the edge AI processor market share along with the future opportuniities.

On the basis of type, the central processing unit (CPU) segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

On the basis of device type, the consumer devices segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is projected to have the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: EDGE AI PROCESSOR MARKET, BY TYPE



CHAPTER 5: EDGE AI PROCESSOR MARKET, BY DEVICE TYPE



CHAPTER 6: EDGE AI PROCESSOR MARKET, BY END USE



CHAPTER 7: EDGE AI PROCESSOR MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/plr2rh