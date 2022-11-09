Proteomics Market worth USD 128 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The proteomics market value is set to surpass USD 128 billion by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The emergence of personalized medicine in the healthcare sector is a prominent factor driving the adoption of proteomic approaches. The popularity of precision medicines continues to rise, due to the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders and the requirement for efficient health remedies.

Individualized medications are also becoming the key focus of healthcare departments working on human genome sequencing. Proteomics techniques can help detect protein biomarkers, protein biochips, and pharmacoproteomics, and aid protein-based molecular diagnostics. With the shifting preference toward personalized care, proteomic technologies are expected to witness strong demand from the healthcare sector worldwide.

Proteomics market from instrument component segment surpassed USD 9 billion in 2022. The increased availability of electrophoresis equipment and biochip analyzers are among the prominent factors driving industry progress. These instruments are used extensively in protein analysis and proteomics-based diagnosis. Furthermore, the capability to uncover protein expression patterns and potential biomarkers will also escalate the production of instruments for use in proteomics analysis.

Browse key industry insights spread across 250 pages with 325 market data tables & figures & charts from the report, “Proteomics Market Statistics Component (Instruments, Consumables, Services), Technique (Advanced Technique {Mass Spectrometry, Gel-based Technique, Protein Microarray}, Conventional Technique {ELISA, Chromatography-based Technique, Edman Sequencing, Western Blotting}, Bioinformatics Analysis), Application (Clinical Diagnosis, Clinical Research), End-use (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Research Institute, Laboratories), COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032” in detail along with the table of contents:

Proteomics market from the advanced technique segment was valued at USD 23 billion in 2022. This is credited to the availability of different mass spectrometry-based proteomic techniques, designed to identify many proteins from a sample. Other advanced techniques including protein microarray and gel-based techniques are also being employed in several analytical applications including proteomics. Such developments in the analysis of complex samples are likely to contribute to the use of advanced proteomics techniques.

Clinical diagnosis application segment will rise considerably by 2032, as a result of the advancements in proteomics technologies for the diagnosis of liver diseases. For example, in June 2022, a German-Danish research team developed a screening method for the early-stage detection of alcohol-related liver diseases using mass spectrometry-based proteomics. Additionally, the high economic burden of rare diseases will stimulate the use of proteomic tools in disease diagnosis applications.

The academic & research institute end-use segment held over 24% share of the proteomics market in 2022, due to the increase in government support for clinical research projects. For example, the Proteomics Research Translational Technology Platform provides collaborative proteomics research support within the CRUK UCL Centre and the Cancer Institute. This platform also delivers the infrastructure for the quantification and identification of proteins and post-translational modifications, further fueling proteomics demand.

Middle East & Africa proteomics market is set to cross USD 970 million in 2022, considering the growing prevalence of cancer and other chronic conditions. Based on a report from the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America and the Swedish Institute for Health Economics, new cancer cases are set to double by 2040 in the MEA. The incidence rate of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases has also surged, amplifying the demand for proteomics in protein analysis applications.

The competitive landscape of the proteomics market consists of companies such as Biognosys AG, Creative Proteomics, SomaLogic Operating Co., Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bruker, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Quantum-Si, Inc, and PREOMICS GMBH, among others. These industry players are incorporating strategies such as business platform and customer base expansion to strengthen their market presence.

