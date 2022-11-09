New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tire Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361362/?utm_source=GNW

Global Tire Materials Market to Reach $111.1 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Tire Materials estimated at US$82.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$111.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Elastomers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$30.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Reinforcing Fillers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Tire Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Plasticizers Segment to Record 3.8% CAGR



In the global Plasticizers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361362/?utm_source=GNW



Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire

Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Tire Materials by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Elastomers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Elastomers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Elastomers by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reinforcing Fillers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Reinforcing Fillers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Reinforcing Fillers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plasticizers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Plasticizers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Plasticizers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Chemicals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemicals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal Reinforcements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Metal Reinforcements by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal Reinforcements by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Reinforcements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Textile Reinforcements by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Textile Reinforcements

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Tire Materials Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Tire Materials Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire

Materials by Type - Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers,

Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements and Textile

Reinforcements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Tire Materials by Type -

Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal

Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomers, Reinforcing

Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements and

Textile Reinforcements for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire

Materials by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Tire Materials by End-Use -

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tire Materials by Type - Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers,

Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements and Textile

Reinforcements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Tire Materials by Type -

Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal

Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomers,

Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal

Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tire Materials by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Tire Materials by End-Use -

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Tire Materials Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire

Materials by Type - Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers,

Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements and Textile

Reinforcements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Tire Materials by Type -

Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal

Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomers,

Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal

Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire

Materials by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Tire Materials by End-Use -

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Tire Materials Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire

Materials by Type - Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers,

Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements and Textile

Reinforcements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Tire Materials by Type -

Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal

Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomers,

Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal

Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire

Materials by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Tire Materials by End-Use -

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Tire Materials Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tire Materials by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Tire Materials by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tire Materials by Type - Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers,

Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements and Textile

Reinforcements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Tire Materials by Type -

Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal

Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomers,

Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal

Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tire Materials by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Tire Materials by End-Use -

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Tire Materials Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tire Materials by Type - Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers,

Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements and Textile

Reinforcements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Tire Materials by Type -

Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal

Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomers,

Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal

Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tire Materials by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Tire Materials by End-Use -

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Tire Materials Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tire Materials by Type - Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers,

Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements and Textile

Reinforcements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Tire Materials by Type -

Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal

Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomers,

Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal

Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tire Materials by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Tire Materials by End-Use -

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire

Materials by Type - Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers,

Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements and Textile

Reinforcements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Tire Materials by Type -

Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal

Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomers,

Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal

Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire

Materials by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Tire Materials by End-Use -

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Tire Materials Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire

Materials by Type - Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers,

Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements and Textile

Reinforcements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Tire Materials by Type -

Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal

Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomers, Reinforcing

Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements and

Textile Reinforcements for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire

Materials by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Tire Materials by End-Use -

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire

Materials by Type - Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers,

Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements and Textile

Reinforcements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Tire Materials by Type -

Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal

Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomers,

Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal

Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire

Materials by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Tire Materials by End-Use -

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tire Materials by Type - Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers,

Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements and Textile

Reinforcements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Tire Materials by Type -

Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal

Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomers,

Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal

Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tire Materials by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Tire Materials by End-Use -

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Tire Materials by Type - Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers,

Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements and Textile

Reinforcements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Tire Materials by

Type - Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers,

Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tire

Materials by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal

Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Tire Materials by End-Use - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Tire Materials by

End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tire

Materials by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Tire Materials Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Tire Materials by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tire Materials by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Tire Materials by Type - Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers,

Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements and Textile

Reinforcements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tire Materials by

Type - Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers,

Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomers,

Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal

Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Tire Materials by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tire Materials by

End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Tire Materials Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tire Materials by Type - Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers,

Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements and Textile

Reinforcements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Tire Materials by Type -

Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals,

Metal Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomers,

Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal

Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tire Materials by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Tire Materials by

End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Tire Materials Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tire Materials by Type - Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers,

Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements and Textile

Reinforcements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: India Historic Review for Tire Materials by Type -

Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal

Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: India 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomers,

Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal

Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 122: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tire Materials by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: India Historic Review for Tire Materials by End-Use -

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: India 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361362/?utm_source=GNW



