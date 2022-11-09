New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tire Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361362/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Global Tire Materials Market to Reach $111.1 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Tire Materials estimated at US$82.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$111.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Elastomers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$30.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Reinforcing Fillers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
The Tire Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.4 Billion by the year 2027.
Plasticizers Segment to Record 3.8% CAGR
In the global Plasticizers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 26 Featured) -
Active Tools International.
Adastria Company Limited
Aderans Company Limited
Amer Group
Autosock As
BIOLANIC sp. z o.o.
Cabot Corporation
Casapiu` S.R.L.
Chameleon Art Products Ltd
Chronodrive SAS
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361362/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Tire Material - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Tire Materials by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Elastomers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Elastomers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Elastomers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reinforcing Fillers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Reinforcing Fillers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Reinforcing Fillers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plasticizers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Plasticizers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Plasticizers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Chemicals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemicals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Reinforcements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Metal Reinforcements by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal Reinforcements by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Reinforcements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Textile Reinforcements by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Textile Reinforcements
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Tire Materials Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Tire Materials Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Materials by Type - Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers,
Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements and Textile
Reinforcements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Tire Materials by Type -
Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal
Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomers, Reinforcing
Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements and
Textile Reinforcements for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Materials by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Tire Materials by End-Use -
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tire Materials by Type - Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers,
Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements and Textile
Reinforcements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Tire Materials by Type -
Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal
Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomers,
Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal
Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tire Materials by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Tire Materials by End-Use -
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Tire Materials Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Materials by Type - Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers,
Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements and Textile
Reinforcements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Tire Materials by Type -
Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal
Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomers,
Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal
Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Materials by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Tire Materials by End-Use -
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Tire Materials Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Materials by Type - Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers,
Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements and Textile
Reinforcements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Tire Materials by Type -
Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal
Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomers,
Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal
Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Materials by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Tire Materials by End-Use -
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Tire Materials Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tire Materials by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Tire Materials by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tire Materials by Type - Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers,
Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements and Textile
Reinforcements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Tire Materials by Type -
Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal
Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomers,
Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal
Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tire Materials by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Tire Materials by End-Use -
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Tire Materials Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tire Materials by Type - Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers,
Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements and Textile
Reinforcements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Tire Materials by Type -
Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal
Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomers,
Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal
Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tire Materials by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Tire Materials by End-Use -
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Tire Materials Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tire Materials by Type - Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers,
Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements and Textile
Reinforcements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Tire Materials by Type -
Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal
Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomers,
Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal
Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tire Materials by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Tire Materials by End-Use -
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Materials by Type - Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers,
Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements and Textile
Reinforcements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Tire Materials by Type -
Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal
Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomers,
Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal
Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Materials by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Tire Materials by End-Use -
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Tire Materials Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Materials by Type - Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers,
Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements and Textile
Reinforcements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Tire Materials by Type -
Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal
Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomers, Reinforcing
Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements and
Textile Reinforcements for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Materials by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Tire Materials by End-Use -
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Materials by Type - Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers,
Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements and Textile
Reinforcements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Tire Materials by Type -
Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal
Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomers,
Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal
Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Materials by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Tire Materials by End-Use -
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tire Materials by Type - Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers,
Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements and Textile
Reinforcements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Tire Materials by Type -
Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal
Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomers,
Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal
Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tire Materials by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Tire Materials by End-Use -
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tire Materials by Type - Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers,
Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements and Textile
Reinforcements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Tire Materials by
Type - Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers,
Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tire
Materials by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal
Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Tire Materials by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Tire Materials by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tire
Materials by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Tire Materials Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tire Materials by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tire Materials by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tire Materials by Type - Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers,
Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements and Textile
Reinforcements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tire Materials by
Type - Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers,
Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomers,
Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal
Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tire Materials by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tire Materials by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Tire Materials Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tire Materials by Type - Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers,
Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements and Textile
Reinforcements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Tire Materials by Type -
Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals,
Metal Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomers,
Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal
Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tire Materials by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Tire Materials by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Tire Materials Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tire Materials by Type - Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers,
Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements and Textile
Reinforcements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: India Historic Review for Tire Materials by Type -
Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal
Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: India 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomers,
Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal
Reinforcements and Textile Reinforcements for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 122: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tire Materials by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: India Historic Review for Tire Materials by End-Use -
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: India 15-Year Perspective for Tire Materials by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361362/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Tire Materials Market to Reach $111.1 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tire Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361362/?utm_source=GNW