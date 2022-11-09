New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thin Wafers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361358/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Global Thin Wafers Market to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Thin Wafers estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. 125 mm, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 200 mm segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR
The Thin Wafers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.
300 mm Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR
In the global 300 mm segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -
Applied Materials, Inc.
Brewer Science, Inc.
DISCO, Inc.
Eurosystems, Inc.
Lintec Corporation
Mechatronik Systemtechnik GmbH.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
Siltronic AG
Sumco Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361358/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
THIN WAFER - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Wafers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 200
mm by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for 200 mm by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for 200 mm by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MEMS
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for MEMS Devices by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for MEMS Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
MEMORY by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for MEMORY by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for MEMORY by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RF
DEVICES by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for RF DEVICES by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for RF DEVICES by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LEDs
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for LEDs by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for LEDs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
LOGIC by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for LOGIC by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for LOGIC by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Thin Wafers Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 125
mm by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for 125 mm by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for 125 mm by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 300
mm by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for 300 mm by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for 300 mm by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Thin Wafers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Wafers by Wafer Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Wafer Size -
125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by Wafer Size -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 125 mm, 200 mm and
300 mm for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Wafers by Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF
DEVICES and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Application -
MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMORY,
LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Wafers by Wafer Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Wafer Size -
125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by Wafer
Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 125 mm, 200 mm
and 300 mm for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Wafers by Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices,
RF DEVICES and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Application -
MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMORY,
LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Thin Wafers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Wafers by Wafer Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Wafer Size -
125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by Wafer
Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 125 mm, 200 mm
and 300 mm for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Wafers by Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF
DEVICES and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Application -
MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMORY,
LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Thin Wafers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Wafers by Wafer Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Wafer Size -
125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by Wafer
Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 125 mm, 200 mm
and 300 mm for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Wafers by Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF
DEVICES and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Application -
MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMORY,
LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Thin Wafers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Wafers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Wafers by Wafer Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Wafer Size -
125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by Wafer
Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 125 mm, 200 mm
and 300 mm for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Wafers by Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices,
RF DEVICES and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Application -
MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMORY,
LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Thin Wafers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Wafers by Wafer Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Wafer Size -
125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by Wafer
Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 125 mm, 200 mm
and 300 mm for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Wafers by Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices,
RF DEVICES and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Application -
MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMORY,
LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Thin Wafers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Wafers by Wafer Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Wafer Size -
125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by Wafer
Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 125 mm, 200 mm
and 300 mm for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Wafers by Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices,
RF DEVICES and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Thin Wafers by
Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMORY,
LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Wafers by Wafer Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Wafer Size -
125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by Wafer
Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 125 mm, 200 mm
and 300 mm for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Wafers by Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF
DEVICES and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Application -
MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMORY,
LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Thin Wafers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Wafers by Wafer Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Wafer Size -
125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by Wafer Size -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 125 mm, 200 mm and
300 mm for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Wafers by Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF
DEVICES and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Application -
MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC,
MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Wafers by Wafer Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Wafer Size -
125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by Wafer
Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 125 mm, 200 mm
and 300 mm for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Wafers by Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF
DEVICES and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Application -
MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMORY,
LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Wafers by Wafer Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Wafer Size -
125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by Wafer
Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 125 mm, 200 mm
and 300 mm for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Wafers by Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices,
RF DEVICES and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Application -
MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMORY,
LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Thin Wafers by Wafer Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300
mm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Thin Wafers by
Wafer Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers
by Wafer Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 125 mm,
200 mm and 300 mm for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Thin Wafers by Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC,
MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Thin Wafers by
Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Thin Wafers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thin Wafers by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Thin Wafers by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thin Wafers by Wafer Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Thin Wafers by
Wafer Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Wafer Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 125 mm,
200 mm and 300 mm for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thin Wafers by Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS
Devices, RF DEVICES and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Thin Wafers by
Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMORY,
LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Thin Wafers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Wafers by Wafer Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Wafer
Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 118: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Wafer Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 125 mm,
200 mm and 300 mm for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 119: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Wafers by Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices,
RF DEVICES and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 120: Australia Historic Review for Thin Wafers by
Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMORY,
LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Thin Wafers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 122: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Wafers by Wafer Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: India Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Wafer Size -
125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 124: India 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by Wafer
Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 125 mm, 200 mm
and 300 mm for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 125: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Wafers by Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices,
RF DEVICES and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 126: India Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Application -
MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 127: India 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMORY,
LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 128: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thin Wafers by Wafer Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 129: South Korea Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Wafer
Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 130: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Wafer Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 125 mm,
200 mm and 300 mm for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 131: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thin Wafers by Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS
Devices, RF DEVICES and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 132: South Korea Historic Review for Thin Wafers by
Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 133: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMORY,
LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Thin Wafers by Wafer Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300
mm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361358/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Thin Wafers Market to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thin Wafers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361358/?utm_source=GNW