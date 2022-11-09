New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thin Wafers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361358/?utm_source=GNW

Global Thin Wafers Market to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Thin Wafers estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. 125 mm, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 200 mm segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR



The Thin Wafers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.



300 mm Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR



In the global 300 mm segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -

Applied Materials, Inc.

Brewer Science, Inc.

DISCO, Inc.

Eurosystems, Inc.

Lintec Corporation

Mechatronik Systemtechnik GmbH.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Siltronic AG

Sumco Corporation





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

THIN WAFER - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

