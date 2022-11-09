The Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market is expected to grow by $ 9.24 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 41.7% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360210/?utm_source=GNW

7% during the forecast period. Our report on augmented reality in the retail market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the use of AR technology to make advertising more effective, increased the efficiency of operations, and ease in handling customer-front operations.

The augmented reality in the retail market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The augmented reality in the retail market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Apparel

• Furniture, lighting, and decor

• Footwear

• Grocery

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing smartphone and tablets will fuel the growth of AR in the retail industry as one of the prime reasons driving the augmented reality in the retail market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing number of new start-ups and rising market penetration in developing economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on augmented reality in the retail market covers the following areas:

• Augmented reality in retail market sizing

• Augmented reality in retail market forecast

• Augmented reality in retail market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading augmented reality in retail market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Atracsys LLC, Augmented Pixels Inc., Blippar Ltd., Holition Ltd., Independiente Communication Ltd., Inglobe Technologies Srl, Lenovo Group Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., Marxent Labs LLC, mCloud Technologies Corp., Microsoft Corp., NavVis GmbH, Niantic Inc., PTC Inc., Quy Technology Pvt. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., and Zugara Inc. Also, the augmented reality in retail market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

