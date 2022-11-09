New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361354/?utm_source=GNW

Global Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Greases & Adhesives, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.2% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Elastomeric Pads segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $738 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR



The Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$738 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$972.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$658.7 Million by the year 2027.



Tapes & Films Segment to Record 6.5% CAGR



In the global Tapes & Films segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$269.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$406.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

AI Technology, Inc.

Anchor Science

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Honeywell International, Inc.

Indium Corporation





