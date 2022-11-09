The Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Monomer Market is expected to grow by $2.97 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Monomer Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360204/?utm_source=GNW

54% during the forecast period. Our report on the methyl methacrylate (MMA) monomer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand from developing countries, increased use of MMA monomer in manufacturing industries, and rising applications of MMA monomer in different end-user industries.

The methyl methacrylate (MMA) monomer market analysis includes the method segment and geographic landscape.



The methyl methacrylate (MMA) monomer market is segmented as below:

By Method

• ACH method

• Isobutylene method



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the shift in manufacturing facilities from west to east as one of the prime reasons driving the methyl methacrylate (MMA) monomer market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in R&D activities and the growing importance of bio-based MMA monomer will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on methyl methacrylate (MMA) monomer market covers the following areas:

• Methyl methacrylate (MMA) monomer market sizing

• Methyl methacrylate (MMA) monomer market forecast

• Methyl methacrylate (MMA) monomer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading methyl methacrylate (MMA) monomer market vendors that include Arkema S.A., Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Chimei Corp., Chirag Enterprise, Heilongjiang Zhongmeng Longxin Chemical Co. Ltd., Kowa India Pvt. Ltd., KURARAY Co. Ltd., LG Corp., LOTTE MCC Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., RAG Stiftung, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Dow Inc., Trinseo PLC, Vell Plast, and Zhejiang dongue Chemical Co. Ltd. . Also, the methyl methacrylate (MMA) monomer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

