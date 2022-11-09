BlueRush Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueRush Inc. ("BlueRush" or the "Company") (TSXV:BTV; OTCQB:BTVRF), a leading personalized video Software as a Service ("SaaS") company, is pleased to provide stakeholders with the following corporate update:



New Director

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Soane to the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”).

Mark Soane is co-founder and managing director of Glidepath Auxo LLC (“Glidepath”), a technology focused growth equity firm controlled by Mark Soane and Daniel Hoskins, which invested in the Company’s private placement of convertible debenture units in August 2022. Prior to his time at Glidepath, Mr. Soane was a founder and managing director of Appian Ventures, an information technology focused venture capital firm. Prior to forming Appian Ventures, he founded and served as managing general partner for Quest Capital Partners, a private equity firm focusing on investments in venture capital and private equity across multiple industries, and he worked as an associate at Bessemer Venture Partners. In addition to his experience as an investor, Mark also has operating experience in venture-backed companies serving as executive chairman of Controlled Products Systems Group, and as VP, Product Management and Client Services of Multum Information Services, a healthcare IT company sold to Cerner. Prior to that, he held management positions at TRADE, Inc., an information services company, and Personics Corporation, which was subsequently sold to Time-Warner. Mark has an AB from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Stanford Business School.‎

New CFO

The Company also pleased to announce the appointment of Radek Costa-Sarnicki, CPA, CA, MAcc, HBComm, as the new Chief Financial Officer of the Company, and thanks Nicole Ballestrin for all of her contributions and wishes her all the best in her future opportunities.

Radek Costa-Sarnicki is a senior-level finance professional with 25+ years experience in emerging technologies (blockchain, digital assets), finance, treasury and operations. Over the previous seven years he has been in the startup ecosystem, working with FinTech, SaaS, metaverse, and crypto companies, reorganizing, streamlining, and strengthening financial operations to maximize performance and profitability.

Consolidation of Share Capital

The Company also announces that at the special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) held on October 20, 2022, its shareholders have voted in favour (97.7% in favour) of the ‎consolidation (the “Consolidation”) of the Company’s common shares ‎‎(“Common Shares”) on the basis of one ‎‎(1) ‎post-‎Consolidation Common Share for up to five (5) pre-Consolidation Common ‎Shares and the Board has resolved to complete the Consolidation on the basis of one ‎‎(1) ‎for five (5). Completion of the Consolidation is subject to the final approval of ‎the TSX Venture ‎Exchange.

For more information on the Meeting, please see the Company’s management information circular dated September 6, 2022, which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Registered shareholders are advised not to mail in the certificate(s) representing their Common Shares until they receive a letter of transmittal and confirmation from the Company by way of news release that the Consolidation has been implemented.

About BlueRush



BlueRush develops and markets IndiVideo™, a disruptive, award-winning interactive personalized video platform that drives return on investment throughout the customer lifecycle, from increased conversions to more engaging statements and customer care. IndiVideo enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interaction, creating new and compelling data driven customer insights.

