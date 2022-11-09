New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361342/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hemostats, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.3% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Internal Tissue Sealants segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR



The Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 6.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$828.4 Million by the year 2027.



Adhesion Barriers Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR



In the global Adhesion Barriers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$759.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) -

Axio Biosolutions Private Limited

Beacon Senior Advisors

Chitogen, Inc.

Corlison Pte. Limited

Ethicon US LLC

GELITA MEDICAL

LifeBond Ltd.

Tissuemed Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361342/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants, and Adhesion

Barriers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion

Barriers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Surgical Hemostats, Internal

Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hemostats by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Hemostats by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hemostats by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internal Tissue Sealants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Internal Tissue Sealants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Internal Tissue Sealants

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Adhesion Barriers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Adhesion Barriers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Adhesion Barriers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Repair Applications by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Surgical Repair

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Repair

Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trauma Cases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Trauma Cases by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Trauma Cases by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Specialty Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Specialty Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Clinics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants

and Adhesion Barriers Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ambulatory Surgery Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgery Centers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgery

Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion

Barriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion

Barriers by Product Type - Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants

and Adhesion Barriers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Surgical Hemostats, Internal

Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Product Type -

Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hemostats, Internal

Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion

Barriers by Application - Surgical Repair Applications and

Trauma Cases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Surgical Hemostats, Internal

Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Application - Surgical

Repair Applications and Trauma Cases Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical Repair

Applications and Trauma Cases for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion

Barriers by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and

Specialty Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Surgical Hemostats, Internal

Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by End-Use - Hospitals,

Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Specialty Clinics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Specialty Clinics for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion

Barriers by Product Type - Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants

and Adhesion Barriers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Product Type -

Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hemostats, Internal

Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion

Barriers by Application - Surgical Repair Applications and

Trauma Cases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Application -

Surgical Repair Applications and Trauma Cases Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical Repair

Applications and Trauma Cases for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion

Barriers by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and

Specialty Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by End-Use -

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Specialty Clinics

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Specialty Clinics for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion

Barriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion

Barriers by Product Type - Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants

and Adhesion Barriers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Product Type -

Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hemostats, Internal

Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion

Barriers by Application - Surgical Repair Applications and

Trauma Cases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Application -

Surgical Repair Applications and Trauma Cases Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical Repair

Applications and Trauma Cases for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion

Barriers by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and

Specialty Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by End-Use -

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Specialty Clinics

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Specialty Clinics for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion

Barriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion

Barriers by Product Type - Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants

and Adhesion Barriers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Product Type -

Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hemostats, Internal

Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion

Barriers by Application - Surgical Repair Applications and

Trauma Cases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Application -

Surgical Repair Applications and Trauma Cases Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical Repair

Applications and Trauma Cases for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion

Barriers by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and

Specialty Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by End-Use -

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Specialty Clinics

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Specialty Clinics for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion

Barriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion

Barriers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion

Barriers by Product Type - Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants

and Adhesion Barriers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Product Type -

Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hemostats, Internal

Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion

Barriers by Application - Surgical Repair Applications and

Trauma Cases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Application -

Surgical Repair Applications and Trauma Cases Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical Repair

Applications and Trauma Cases for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion

Barriers by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and

Specialty Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by End-Use -

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Specialty Clinics

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Specialty Clinics for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion

Barriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion

Barriers by Product Type - Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants

and Adhesion Barriers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: France Historic Review for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Product Type -

Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hemostats, Internal

Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion

Barriers by Application - Surgical Repair Applications and

Trauma Cases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Application -

Surgical Repair Applications and Trauma Cases Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical Repair

Applications and Trauma Cases for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion

Barriers by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and

Specialty Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by End-Use -

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Specialty Clinics

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Specialty Clinics for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion

Barriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion

Barriers by Product Type - Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants

and Adhesion Barriers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Product Type -

Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hemostats, Internal

Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion

Barriers by Application - Surgical Repair Applications and

Trauma Cases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Application -

Surgical Repair Applications and Trauma Cases Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical Repair

Applications and Trauma Cases for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion

Barriers by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and

Specialty Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by End-Use -

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Specialty Clinics

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Specialty Clinics for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ITALY

Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion

Barriers by Product Type - Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants

and Adhesion Barriers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Product Type -

Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hemostats, Internal

Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion

Barriers by Application - Surgical Repair Applications and

Trauma Cases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Application -

Surgical Repair Applications and Trauma Cases Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical Repair

Applications and Trauma Cases for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion

Barriers by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and

Specialty Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by End-Use -

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Specialty Clinics

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Specialty Clinics for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion

Barriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion

Barriers by Product Type - Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants

and Adhesion Barriers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK Historic Review for Surgical Hemostats, Internal

Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Product Type -

Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hemostats, Internal

Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion

Barriers by Application - Surgical Repair Applications and

Trauma Cases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Surgical Hemostats, Internal

Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Application - Surgical

Repair Applications and Trauma Cases Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Hemostats,

Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion Barriers by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical Repair

Applications and Trauma Cases for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Hemostats, Internal Tissue Sealants and Adhesion

Barriers by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and

Specialty Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361342/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________