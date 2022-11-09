The Global Conversational AI Market is expected to grow by $1.14 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Conversational AI Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360203/?utm_source=GNW

6% during the forecast period. The market is driven by growth in natural language processing (NLP), machine learning (ML), and AI technologies, increasing adoption of smartphones, and increasing demand for AI-powered customer support services.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in natural language processing (NLP), machine learning (ML), and AI technologies, increasing adoption of smartphones, and increasing demand for AI-powered customer support services.

The conversational AI market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The conversational AI market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing need for customer engagement as one of the prime reasons driving the conversational AI market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in use of voice-based assistants and integration of advanced ai capabilities to add value to existing conversational ai offerings will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The conversational AI market covers the following areas:

• Conversational AI market sizing

• Conversational AI market forecast

• Conversational AI market industry analysis

• Conversational AI market sizing

• Conversational AI market forecast

• Conversational AI market industry analysis



Leading conversational AI market vendors include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AmplifyReach India, Artificial Solutions International AB, Avaamo Inc., Baidu Inc., Cognigy GmbH, Conversica Inc., Creative Virtual Ltd., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Gamut Analytics Pvt. Ltd., Inbenta Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jio Haptik Technologies Ltd., Kasisto Inc., Kore.ai Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Rasa Technologies Inc., SAP SE, SoundHound Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

