Puyi Inc. to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on 16 November 2022

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI), a leading third-party wealth management service provider based in China and focused on affluent and emerging middle class population, today announced that its vice president Mr. Irvinal Huang will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on November 16. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.



DATE: November 16, 2022 TIME: 9:00 AM ET LINK: https://bit.ly/3WHv49v

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.



It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

Recent Company Highlights

Qualified family trust service provider in China.

Huge client base eager to explore.

Building up strong and qualified partners among China market.



About Puyi

Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, Puyi is a leading third-party wealth management service provider in China focusing on affluent and emerging middle class population. Puyi also provides a series of comprehensive financial asset allocation services including asset management services, insurance consulting services and trust consulting services for clients. For more information, please visit https://ir.puyiwm.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Contacts

Jing He, GM of Financial Reporting Department

Email: ir@puyiwm.com

Phone: +86 20-28866499

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com