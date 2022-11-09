New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Drains / Wound Drainage Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361341/?utm_source=GNW
Global Surgical Drains / Wound Drainage Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Surgical Drains / Wound Drainage estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.5% over the period 2020-2027. Accessories, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.2% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Surgical Drainage Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $439.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
The Surgical Drains / Wound Drainage market in the U.S. is estimated at US$439.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$388.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -
Acosta Medical Group, Inc.
Aspen Surgical Products, Inc.
Axiom Medical, Inc.
Cardinal Health, Inc.
Disposable Instrument
Ethicon US LLC
Global Medikit Ltd.
Lowenstein Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG
Medline Industries, LP.
Medsix
What's New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
