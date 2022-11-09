The Global Robot Kitchen Market is expected to grow by $160.44 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.48% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Robot Kitchen Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360202/?utm_source=GNW

48% during the forecast period. Our report on the robot kitchen market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand from end-users, increasing use of automation in kitchens, and growing demand for packaged & processed foods.

The robot kitchen market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The robot kitchen market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Commercial

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing marketing initiatives as one of the prime reasons driving the robot kitchen market growth during the next few years. Also, product launches and product expansions and technological developments will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on robot kitchen market covers the following areas:

• Robot kitchen market sizing

• Robot kitchen market forecast

• Robot kitchen market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading robot kitchen market vendors that include Connected Robotics Inc., Dexai Robotics, Essilor Instruments USA, MELLOW INC., Miso Robotics, Moley Robotics, QSR Automations Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Also, the robot kitchen market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

