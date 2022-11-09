New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Structural Foams Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361334/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Global Structural Foams Market to Reach $38.6 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Structural Foams estimated at US$31.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polyethylene, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.6% CAGR and reach US$16.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polypropylene segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
The Structural Foams market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.9 Billion by the year 2027.
Polyurethane Segment to Record 2.2% CAGR
In the global Polyurethane segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Avedon Engineering, Inc.
Cashem Advanced Materials Hi-tech Co., Ltd.,
DeKALB Molded Plastics
MSI Mold Builders
Oneplastics Group
SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)
Season Group
Thermal Beacon
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361334/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Structural Foam - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Structural Foams by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Structural Foams by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Structural Foams by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyethylene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Polyethylene by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyethylene by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polypropylene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Polypropylene by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polystyrene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Polystyrene by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Polystyrene by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurethane by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Polyurethane by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Material Handling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Material Handling by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Building & Construction
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical &
Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Structural Foams Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Structural Foams Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Structural Foams by Material - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,
Polyurethane, Polystyrene and Other Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Structural Foams by Material -
Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polystyrene and
Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Structural Foams by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polystyrene and
Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Structural Foams by Application - Material Handling,
Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Structural Foams by
Application - Material Handling, Automotive, Building &
Construction, Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Structural Foams by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material
Handling, Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical &
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Structural Foams by Material - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,
Polyurethane, Polystyrene and Other Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Structural Foams by
Material - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane,
Polystyrene and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Structural Foams by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polystyrene and
Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Structural Foams by Application - Material Handling,
Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Structural Foams by
Application - Material Handling, Automotive, Building &
Construction, Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Structural Foams by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material
Handling, Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical &
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Structural Foams Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Structural Foams by Material - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,
Polyurethane, Polystyrene and Other Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Structural Foams by
Material - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane,
Polystyrene and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Structural Foams by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polystyrene and
Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Structural Foams by Application - Material Handling,
Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Structural Foams by
Application - Material Handling, Automotive, Building &
Construction, Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Structural Foams by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material
Handling, Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical &
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Structural Foams Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Structural Foams by Material - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,
Polyurethane, Polystyrene and Other Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Structural Foams by
Material - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane,
Polystyrene and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Structural Foams by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polystyrene and
Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Structural Foams by Application - Material Handling,
Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Structural Foams by
Application - Material Handling, Automotive, Building &
Construction, Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Structural Foams by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material
Handling, Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical &
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Structural Foams Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Structural Foams by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Structural Foams by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Structural Foams by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Structural Foams by Material - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,
Polyurethane, Polystyrene and Other Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Structural Foams by
Material - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane,
Polystyrene and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Structural Foams by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polystyrene and
Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Structural Foams by Application - Material Handling,
Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Structural Foams by
Application - Material Handling, Automotive, Building &
Construction, Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Structural Foams by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material
Handling, Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical &
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Structural Foams Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Structural Foams by Material - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,
Polyurethane, Polystyrene and Other Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for Structural Foams by
Material - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane,
Polystyrene and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Structural Foams by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polystyrene and
Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Structural Foams by Application - Material Handling,
Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Structural Foams by
Application - Material Handling, Automotive, Building &
Construction, Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Structural Foams by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material
Handling, Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical &
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Structural Foams Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Structural Foams by Material - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,
Polyurethane, Polystyrene and Other Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Structural Foams by
Material - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane,
Polystyrene and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Structural Foams by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polystyrene and
Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Structural Foams by Application - Material Handling,
Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Structural Foams by
Application - Material Handling, Automotive, Building &
Construction, Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Structural Foams by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material
Handling, Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical &
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Structural Foams by Material - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,
Polyurethane, Polystyrene and Other Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Structural Foams by
Material - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane,
Polystyrene and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Structural Foams by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polystyrene and
Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Structural Foams by Application - Material Handling,
Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Structural Foams by
Application - Material Handling, Automotive, Building &
Construction, Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Structural Foams by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material
Handling, Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical &
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Structural Foams Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Structural Foams by Material - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,
Polyurethane, Polystyrene and Other Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Structural Foams by Material -
Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polystyrene and
Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Structural Foams by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polystyrene and
Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Structural Foams by Application - Material Handling,
Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK Historic Review for Structural Foams by
Application - Material Handling, Automotive, Building &
Construction, Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: UK 15-Year Perspective for Structural Foams by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material
Handling, Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical &
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Structural Foams by Material - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,
Polyurethane, Polystyrene and Other Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Structural Foams by
Material - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane,
Polystyrene and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Structural Foams by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polystyrene and
Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Structural Foams by Application - Material Handling,
Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Structural Foams by
Application - Material Handling, Automotive, Building &
Construction, Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Structural Foams by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material
Handling, Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical &
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Structural Foams by Material - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,
Polyurethane, Polystyrene and Other Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Structural Foams by
Material - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane,
Polystyrene and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 100: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Structural Foams by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polystyrene and
Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Structural Foams by Application - Material Handling,
Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Structural Foams by
Application - Material Handling, Automotive, Building &
Construction, Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Structural Foams by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material
Handling, Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical &
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Structural Foams by Material - Polyethylene,
Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polystyrene and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Structural Foams
by Material - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane,
Polystyrene and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 106: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Structural
Foams by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polystyrene and
Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Structural Foams by Application - Material
Handling, Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical &
Electronics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Structural Foams
by Application - Material Handling, Automotive, Building &
Construction, Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Structural
Foams by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Material Handling, Automotive, Building & Construction,
Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Structural Foams Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Structural Foams by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Structural Foams by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Structural
Foams by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Structural Foams by Material - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,
Polyurethane, Polystyrene and Other Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Structural Foams by
Material - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane,
Polystyrene and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 115: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Structural
Foams by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polystyrene and
Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Structural Foams by Application - Material Handling,
Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Structural Foams by
Application - Material Handling, Automotive, Building &
Construction, Electrical & Electronics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361334/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Structural Foams Market to Reach $38.6 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Structural Foams Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361334/?utm_source=GNW