The "Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This research service focuses on US Department of Defense (DoD) Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) program that seeks to improve combat networks at all levels. The study includes representative programs and example contracts for research, development, test, and evaluation; procurement; operations and maintenance; and other services.



Anticipated JADC2 spending drawn from several fiscal years and 2023 DoD budget request line items is the foundation of this research. The analysis is supplemented by recent related contract activity. DoD JADC2 program. Contract activity covers the US Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force/Space Force, and Joint Service spending and experimentation. The base year for financial spending is 2021.



This research service outlines growth opportunities for research and development, procurement, and operations and maintenance for each of the military department JADC2 activities. The study is not an inventory of US DoD JADC2 system types, numbers, technical specifications, or platform installations. Program segmentation, inclusion, large multiyear programs, and funding estimates by program and by contract are at the analyst's discretion.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the JADC2 Strategy

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Research

What is JADC2?

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Representative Industry Participants

Companies To Watch

Program Funding Estimate by Department

Program Funding Estimate by Type

Air Force Representative Programs

Space Force Representative Programs

Army Representative Programs

Joint Service Representative Programs

Navy/Marine Corps Representative Programs

Air Force/Space Force Representative Contracts

Army Representative Contracts

Joint Service Representative Contracts

Navy/Marine Corps Representative Contracts

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Related to JADC2

3. Joint All-Domain Command and Control Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Joint Research and Development

Growth Opportunity 2: Air Force's Advanced Battle Management System

Growth Opportunity 3: Army's Project Convergence

Growth Opportunity 4: Navy's Project Overmatch

