The Global Acrylic Polymer Market is expected to grow by 2562.91 mn t during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period

43% during the forecast period. Our report on the acrylic polymer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in the real estate and construction industry, growing demand from automotive industries, and expansion of manufacturing plants by the vendors.

The acrylic polymer market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The acrylic polymer market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Paints and coatings

• Adhesives and sealants

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing focus on bio-based and eco-friendly products as one of the prime reasons driving the acrylic polymer market growth during the next few years. Also, implementation of solar reflective coatings and increasing M&A activities, partnerships, and collaborations by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on acrylic polymer market covers the following areas:

• Acrylic polymer market sizing

• Acrylic polymer market forecast

• Acrylic polymer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading acrylic polymer market vendors that include Anhui Newman Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd., Anshika Polysurf Ltd, Arkema S.A., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Chemipol SA, Dow Inc., Gellner Industrial LLC, Kamsons, The Lubrizol Corp., Maxwell Additives Pvt. Ltd., MCTRON Technologies LLC, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Protex International, Solvay SA, STI Polymer, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd., Toagosei Co Ltd, and Weifang Ruiguang Chemical Co Ltd. Also, the acrylic polymer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

