Islandsbanki hf.: Íslandsbanki hf. announces the termination of its Tender Offers

English Icelandic

Further to the announcement dated 7 November 2022, Íslandsbanki hf. (the Offeror) announces today that it has terminated its separate invitations to holders of its outstanding: (i) €300,000,000 0.500 per cent. Notes due 20 November 2023 (ISIN: XS2259867039); and (ii) €300,000,000 Senior Callable Fixed to Fixed Rate Notes due 19 January 2024 (ISIN: XS1755108344) to tender their Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash (each such invitation an Offer and together the Offers).

For further information see attached Tender Termination Announcement dated 9 November 2022.

For further information:

Investor Relations - ir@islandsbanki.is





Íslandsbanki press releases

If you wish to receive Íslandsbanki press releases by e-mail please register at: https://www.islandsbanki.is/english/investor-relations/ir-contacts/e-mail-subscription/

About Íslandsbanki

With a history that dates from 1875, Íslandsbanki is an Icelandic universal bank with a strong customer focus. The Bank believes in moving Iceland forward by empowering its customers to succeed - reflecting a commitment to run a solid business that is a force for good in society. Driven by the ambition to be #1 for service, Íslandsbanki’s banking model is led by three business divisions that build and manage relationships with its customers. Íslandsbanki maintains a strong market share with the most efficient branch network in the country, supporting at the same time its customers’ move to more digital services. The Bank operates in a highly attractive market and, with its technically strong foundations and robust balance sheet, is well positioned for the opportunities that lie ahead. Íslandsbanki has a BBB/A-2 rating from S&P Global Ratings. The Bank’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Iceland Main Market.

Disclaimer

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements,” involving uncertainty and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from results expressed or implied by the statements. Íslandsbanki hf. undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. It is the investor's responsibility to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which only reflect the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements should not be considered as guarantees or predictions of future events and all forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Attachment