Nubeva Awarded U.S. Patent for Ransomware Decryption Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies (TSX-V: NBVA, OTCQB: NBVAF) today announced receipt of a patent for its Session Key Intercept technology related to ransomware decryption. The technology detects and monitors computer encryption in real-time, retrieves session keys, and makes them available for decryption use.



Nubeva holds a variety of encryption and cloud-based computing patents that are used in all its product offerings. This patent adds to a growing set of existing and pending patents that protects the company’s innovation and intellectual property that is especially related to it’s ransomware reversal decryption solutions.

“This patent validates Nubeva’s revolutionary technology and sets us apart as a user-friendly ransomware reversal option for organizations of all sizes and budgets,” said Greig Bannister, Nubeva’s chief technology officer. “It underpins Nubeva’s ability to continue as an effective solution against ransomware now and far into the future.”

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies provides next-generation decryption solutions for faster, lower-cost recovery from ransomware attacks. Its mission is to reduce downtime costs and damages so that businesses never pay ransoms again.

Nubeva’s software is available to end-user enterprises, managed security service providers, incident responders, and cybersecurity solution manufacturers. More details on Nubeva’s ransomware reversal and retrieval abilities are available here .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the cybersecurity industry. Although the Company believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments, and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release, and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations, or statements made by third parties regarding the Company, its subsidiaries, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For additional information or to schedule interviews, contact: