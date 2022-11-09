The Global File Integrity Monitoring Market is expected to grow by $277.58 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.09% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global File Integrity Monitoring Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360197/?utm_source=GNW

09% during the forecast period. Our report on the file integrity monitoring market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in data thefts globally, regulatory requirements encouraging use of security solutions, and growing implementation of Software as a Service (SaaS).

The file integrity monitoring market analysis includes the end-user and deployment segments and geographic landscape.



The file integrity monitoring market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• BFSI

• Government

• Healthcare

• Education

• Others



By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-premise



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the advent of cloud-based antivirus software as one of the prime reasons driving the file integrity monitoring market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in demand for vulnerability management and compliance and strategic partnerships and acquisitions among vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on file integrity monitoring market covers the following areas:

• File integrity monitoring market sizing

• File integrity monitoring market forecast

• File integrity monitoring market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading file integrity monitoring market vendors that include AT and T Inc., BeyondTrust Corp., Cimcor Inc, CISO Platform, Excel Controlinkage Pvt. Ltd, HelpSystems LLC, Ionx Solutions LLP, LogRhythm Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nagios Enterprises LLC., New Net Technologies LLC., Paessler AG, Qualys Inc., SolarWinds Corp., Splunk Inc., Tanium Inc., Trend Micro Inc., Trustwave Holdings Inc., Zoho Corp., and Netwrix Corp. Also, the file integrity monitoring market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



