New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Steel Rebars Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361330/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Steel Rebars Market to Reach $256.5 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Steel Rebars estimated at US$194.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$256.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027. Deformed Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$184.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mild Steel segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $53.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Steel Rebars market in the U.S. is estimated at US$53.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$50.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -

Aanchal Ispat

Aditya Ispat Limited

Avalanche Metal Industries

Barnes Reinforcing Industries

Byer Steel Corporation

CAD Outsourcing Services

Celsa Steel (UK) Ltd.

Daido Steel Co., Ltd.

Gerdau S/A

Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited (JDIL)





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361330/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Steel Rebar - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Steel

Rebars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Steel Rebars by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Deformed Steel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Deformed Steel by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Deformed Steel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mild

Steel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Mild Steel by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Mild Steel by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Basic Oxygen Steelmaking Process by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Basic Oxygen Steelmaking

Process by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Basic Oxygen

Steelmaking Process by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Arc Furnace Process by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Electric Arc Furnace

Process by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Electric Arc Furnace

Process by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Infrastructure by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Housing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Housing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Housing by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Steel Rebars Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Steel Rebars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Steel

Rebars by Type - Deformed Steel and Mild Steel - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Steel Rebars by Type -

Deformed Steel and Mild Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Deformed Steel and Mild

Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Steel

Rebars by Process - Basic Oxygen Steelmaking Process and

Electric Arc Furnace Process - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Steel Rebars by Process -

Basic Oxygen Steelmaking Process and Electric Arc Furnace

Process Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars by Process -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic Oxygen

Steelmaking Process and Electric Arc Furnace Process for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Steel

Rebars by End-Use - Infrastructure, Housing and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Steel Rebars by End-Use -

Infrastructure, Housing and Industrial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrastructure, Housing

and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Steel Rebars by Type - Deformed Steel and Mild Steel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Steel Rebars by Type -

Deformed Steel and Mild Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Deformed Steel and Mild

Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Steel Rebars by Process - Basic Oxygen Steelmaking Process and

Electric Arc Furnace Process - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Steel Rebars by Process -

Basic Oxygen Steelmaking Process and Electric Arc Furnace

Process Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic Oxygen

Steelmaking Process and Electric Arc Furnace Process for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Steel Rebars by End-Use - Infrastructure, Housing and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Steel Rebars by End-Use -

Infrastructure, Housing and Industrial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Infrastructure, Housing and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Steel Rebars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Steel Rebars by Type - Deformed Steel and Mild Steel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Steel Rebars by Type -

Deformed Steel and Mild Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Deformed Steel and Mild

Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Steel Rebars by Process - Basic Oxygen Steelmaking Process and

Electric Arc Furnace Process - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Steel Rebars by Process -

Basic Oxygen Steelmaking Process and Electric Arc Furnace

Process Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars by Process -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic Oxygen

Steelmaking Process and Electric Arc Furnace Process for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Steel Rebars by End-Use - Infrastructure, Housing and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Steel Rebars by End-Use -

Infrastructure, Housing and Industrial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrastructure,

Housing and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Steel Rebars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Steel Rebars by Type - Deformed Steel and Mild Steel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Steel Rebars by Type -

Deformed Steel and Mild Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Deformed Steel and Mild

Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Steel Rebars by Process - Basic Oxygen Steelmaking Process and

Electric Arc Furnace Process - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Steel Rebars by Process -

Basic Oxygen Steelmaking Process and Electric Arc Furnace

Process Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars by Process -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic Oxygen

Steelmaking Process and Electric Arc Furnace Process for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Steel Rebars by End-Use - Infrastructure, Housing and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Steel Rebars by End-Use -

Infrastructure, Housing and Industrial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrastructure,

Housing and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Steel Rebars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Steel Rebars by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Steel Rebars by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Steel Rebars by Type - Deformed Steel and Mild Steel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Steel Rebars by Type -

Deformed Steel and Mild Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Deformed Steel and Mild

Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Steel Rebars by Process - Basic Oxygen Steelmaking Process and

Electric Arc Furnace Process - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Steel Rebars by Process -

Basic Oxygen Steelmaking Process and Electric Arc Furnace

Process Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic Oxygen

Steelmaking Process and Electric Arc Furnace Process for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Steel Rebars by End-Use - Infrastructure, Housing and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Steel Rebars by End-Use -

Infrastructure, Housing and Industrial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Infrastructure, Housing and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Steel Rebars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Steel Rebars by Type - Deformed Steel and Mild Steel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: France Historic Review for Steel Rebars by Type -

Deformed Steel and Mild Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Deformed Steel and Mild

Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Steel Rebars by Process - Basic Oxygen Steelmaking Process and

Electric Arc Furnace Process - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: France Historic Review for Steel Rebars by Process -

Basic Oxygen Steelmaking Process and Electric Arc Furnace

Process Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic Oxygen

Steelmaking Process and Electric Arc Furnace Process for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Steel Rebars by End-Use - Infrastructure, Housing and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Steel Rebars by End-Use -

Infrastructure, Housing and Industrial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Infrastructure, Housing and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Steel Rebars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Steel Rebars by Type - Deformed Steel and Mild Steel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Steel Rebars by Type -

Deformed Steel and Mild Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 85: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Deformed Steel and

Mild Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Steel Rebars by Process - Basic Oxygen Steelmaking Process and

Electric Arc Furnace Process - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Steel Rebars by Process -

Basic Oxygen Steelmaking Process and Electric Arc Furnace

Process Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic Oxygen

Steelmaking Process and Electric Arc Furnace Process for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Steel Rebars by End-Use - Infrastructure, Housing and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Steel Rebars by End-Use -

Infrastructure, Housing and Industrial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Infrastructure, Housing and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ITALY

Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Steel Rebars by Type - Deformed Steel and Mild Steel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Steel Rebars by Type -

Deformed Steel and Mild Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 94: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Deformed Steel and Mild

Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Steel Rebars by Process - Basic Oxygen Steelmaking Process and

Electric Arc Furnace Process - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Steel Rebars by Process -

Basic Oxygen Steelmaking Process and Electric Arc Furnace

Process Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars by Process -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic Oxygen

Steelmaking Process and Electric Arc Furnace Process for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Steel Rebars by End-Use - Infrastructure, Housing and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Steel Rebars by End-Use -

Infrastructure, Housing and Industrial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Infrastructure, Housing and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Steel Rebars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Steel

Rebars by Type - Deformed Steel and Mild Steel - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: UK Historic Review for Steel Rebars by Type -

Deformed Steel and Mild Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 103: UK 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Deformed Steel and Mild

Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Steel

Rebars by Process - Basic Oxygen Steelmaking Process and

Electric Arc Furnace Process - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK Historic Review for Steel Rebars by Process -

Basic Oxygen Steelmaking Process and Electric Arc Furnace

Process Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars by Process -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic Oxygen

Steelmaking Process and Electric Arc Furnace Process for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Steel

Rebars by End-Use - Infrastructure, Housing and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Steel Rebars by End-Use -

Infrastructure, Housing and Industrial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrastructure, Housing

and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 110: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Steel Rebars by Type - Deformed Steel and Mild Steel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Spain Historic Review for Steel Rebars by Type -

Deformed Steel and Mild Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 112: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Deformed Steel and Mild

Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Steel Rebars by Process - Basic Oxygen Steelmaking Process and

Electric Arc Furnace Process - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Steel Rebars by Process -

Basic Oxygen Steelmaking Process and Electric Arc Furnace

Process Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic Oxygen

Steelmaking Process and Electric Arc Furnace Process for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Steel Rebars by End-Use - Infrastructure, Housing and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Steel Rebars by End-Use -

Infrastructure, Housing and Industrial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Infrastructure, Housing and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 119: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Steel Rebars by Type - Deformed Steel and Mild Steel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: Russia Historic Review for Steel Rebars by Type -

Deformed Steel and Mild Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 121: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Deformed Steel and

Mild Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Steel Rebars by Process - Basic Oxygen Steelmaking Process and

Electric Arc Furnace Process - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Steel Rebars by Process -

Basic Oxygen Steelmaking Process and Electric Arc Furnace

Process Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic Oxygen

Steelmaking Process and Electric Arc Furnace Process for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Steel Rebars by End-Use - Infrastructure, Housing and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Steel Rebars by End-Use -

Infrastructure, Housing and Industrial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 127: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Infrastructure, Housing and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 128: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Steel Rebars by Type - Deformed Steel and Mild

Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 129: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Steel Rebars by

Type - Deformed Steel and Mild Steel Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 130: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Deformed

Steel and Mild Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 131: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Steel Rebars by Process - Basic Oxygen Steelmaking

Process and Electric Arc Furnace Process - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 132: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Steel Rebars by

Process - Basic Oxygen Steelmaking Process and Electric Arc

Furnace Process Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 133: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars

by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic

Oxygen Steelmaking Process and Electric Arc Furnace Process for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 134: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Steel Rebars by End-Use - Infrastructure, Housing

and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 135: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Steel Rebars by

End-Use - Infrastructure, Housing and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 136: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Infrastructure, Housing and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Steel Rebars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 137: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Steel Rebars by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 138: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Steel Rebars by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 139: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Steel Rebars by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361330/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________