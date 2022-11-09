The Home Service Market is expected to grow by $1.08 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 36.22% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Home Service Market in US 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360196/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the home service market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing influence of digital media, rising trend of online on-demand home services, and rising demand for house help, especially among the working population.

The home service market in US analysis includes the distribution channel and type segments.



The home service market in US is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline



By Type

• Home care and design

• Repair and maintenance

• HW and B

• Others



This study identifies the increasing number of advertising and marketing campaigns as one of the prime reasons driving the home service market growth in US during the next few years. Also, increasing number of start-ups entering the market and increasing awareness pertaining to cleanliness and hygiene will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on home service market in US covers the following areas:

• Home service market sizing

• Home service market forecast

• Home service market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading home service market vendors in US that include Ace Handyman Services, Amazon.com Inc., American Home Shield Corp., Angi Inc., Chemed Corp., Handy Technologies Inc., Handyman Connection, HOMEE Inc., HomeServe Plc, Ingka Holding B.V., Mister Sparky Franchising SPE LLC, Reliance Network and Home Services of America, Smiths Plumbing Services, TechCrunch, The Home Depot Inc., USA Plumbing Service, and Yelp Inc. Also, the home service market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

