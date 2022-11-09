English Finnish

Evli Plc's change negotiations have ended. The negotiations involved the personnel working in Finland in the Wealth Management and Investor Clients and Group Operations segments in Evli Plc, Evli Fund Management Company Ltd and Aurator Asset Management Ltd, excluding certain individual functions. In addition, the personnel of EAB Group Plc, which merged into Evli Plc on October 1, 2022, and its subsidiaries EAB Fund Management Ltd, EAB Asset Management Ltd and Elite Assurance Services Ltd were also included in the negotiations. EAB Asset Management Ltd merged into Evli Plc on October 3, 2022 and EAB Fund Management Ltd merged into Evli Fund Management Company Ltd on October 31, 2022.

The aim of the reorganisation plan handled in the negotiations was, among other things, to clarify and increase the effectiveness of Evli’s organisation emerged from the merger and from its part enable reaching the synergy targets set for the combination published in the release on May 31, 2022.

As a result of the negotiations, 41 permanent positions are terminated and 4 new positions are created within the Group. Evli supports the personnel becoming redundant following the negotiations by providing financial support and training for re-employment and, where possible, seeks to employ persons for other open positions within the Group. The new organisation will be adopted on November 11, 2022.

Further information:

Maunu Lehtimäki, CEO, Evli Plc





