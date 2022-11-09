Otonomo Selected by PREDIK Data-Driven to Power Competitive Intelligence Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, today announced that PREDIK Data-Driven , a data science and research firm, has selected Otonomo to power its innovative geolocation and competitive intelligence solutions. Leveraging commercial vehicle data available via the Otonomo Smart Mobility Data Platform, PREDIK Data-Driven is able to improve its Market Mapping Tool & Business Relationship Identifier solution, which enables customers to detect, identify and measure connections and relationships between companies and facilities across the U.S. and Europe. With highly reliable and granular data through Otonomo, PREDIK Data-Driven is able to monitor and analyze distribution routes and strengthen its data science models for customers.



As part of the implementation for one of its largest clients, PREDIK Data-Driven needed a solution that could provide reliable and detailed data to monitor distribution routes with precision. The company’s team of data scientists evaluated multiple options and found that Otonomo was the only vendor that could provide the volume and granularity of commercial vehicle data that PREDIK Data-Driven required. Otonomo helped PREDIK Data-Driven strengthen its distribution model with more accurate data as well as provide a better understanding of how distribution units behave on the road, allowing the company to recalculate and improve its model.

“The synergies created between PREDIK Data-Driven and Otonomo have allowed our customers across the U.S. and Europe to optimize their competitive intelligence strategies, increase visibility of the market and minimize operational risks,” said Andres Cobas, CEO at PREDIK Data-Driven. “Incorporating data from the Otonomo platform into our distribution model has had a significant and positive impact on our clients’ decision-making process, helping them to optimize their asset prevention strategy and improve their overall financial performance.”

PREDIK Data-Driven is a data science and research firm with more than 14 years of experience developing market intelligence solutions. The company conceptualizes and designs market intelligence solutions tailored to clients, financial, economic and commercial predictive and simulation models for the evaluation of various scenarios in the business decision-making process. Since its founding, PREDIK Data-Driven has developed market intelligence solutions for more than 500 corporations in 20 countries worldwide, including Adidas, Bayer, Panasonic and more. More information is available at predikdata.com .

“By combining best-in-class data science with best-in-class data, PREDIK Data-Driven has been able to provide customers with significant value from its solutions,” said Ben Volkow, CEO and co-founder at Otonomo. “We look forward to continuing our work with PREDIK Data-Driven as they empower customers across the globe with innovative solutions for supply chain market intelligence.”

About Otonomo

Otonomo (NASDAQ: OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, is igniting a new generation of mobility experiences and services and is making mobility more accessible, equitable, sustainable and safe. With Otonomo, over 100 providers in the transportation, mobility, insurance, and automotive industries are finally able to harness mobility data and insights and transform them into strategic assets and market advantages.



Our partners gain access to the broadest, most diverse, range of data from connected vehicles, mobile phones, public transport, EV infrastructure, and MaaS with just one contract and one API. Vehicle and multimodal mobility data is reshaped and enriched to provide deep visibility and actionable insights and empower planning, deployment, and operations.



Architected with privacy and security by design, our platform is GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy regulation compliant, ensuring all parties are protected and companies remain privacy compliant across geographies worldwide.



Otonomo has an R&D center in Israel and the UK, with a presence in the United States and Europe.

More information is available at otonomo.io .

