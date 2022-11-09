Eat & Beyond Subsidiary Banana Wave Updates its Formulation

Vancouver, B.C. & Boca Raton, Fl., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ( CSE: EATS ) ( OTCQB: EATBF ) ( FSE: 988 ) (“Eat & Beyond” or the “Company”), an investment issuer focused on food technology and the global plant-based and alternative protein sector, is announcing that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Banana Wave, has updated the formulation of its Unsweetened Original, plant-based, dairy-free banana milk.



Banana Wave offers a line of non-dairy banana milks made with bananas and oats and flavored with natural ingredients. The beverages are available in five flavors: Original, Unsweetened Original, Mango, Chocolate, and Strawberry and offer a creamy, smooth texture while being naturally fat-free.

“The updated formulation offers improved texture and flavor with a simplified ingredient list,” said Steven Gelerman, Banana Wave CEO. “We are committed to offering the best products that we can, and this means a focus on continuous improvement and thoughtful product development, driven by engagement with our customers.”

According to a report from Precedence Research, the global dairy alternatives market is projected to reach USD 68.79 billion by 2030 from USD 25.2 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 11.8%.

“Banana milk is unique in the non-dairy milk category which has helped it to stand out in a category that is more mature and developed than other areas of the plant-based food and beverage market,” said Michael Aucoin, CEO of Eat & Beyond. “We are excited about the company’s continued growth and the future of banana milk in the sector.”

Eat & Beyond acquired Banana Wave in 2022 and has been working closely with the brand to expand its market share through new product innovation and increased marketing initiatives.

About Eat & Beyond Global Holdings

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (“Eat & Beyond”) ( CSE: EATS ) ( OTCPK: EATBF ) ( FSE: 988 ) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat & Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat & Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more: https://eatandbeyond.com/

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

