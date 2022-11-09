Vaccitech to Present at Upcoming November Investors Conferences

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ: VACC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases, cancer, and autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Bill Enright, and Chief Financial Officer, Gemma Brown will be presenting at the following investment conferences in November.



Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, November 15 – Thursday, November 17 Presentation: Fireside Chat Time: 17:35 p.m. GMT on Tuesday, November 15 Event: Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, November 29 – Thursday, December 01 Presentation: Company Overview Time: 09:50 a.m. EST on Thursday, December 01

Vaccitech will also participate in 1x1 investor meetings at the conferences. Meetings can be booked directly with the Company or with the relevant bank representatives.

About Vaccitech plc

Vaccitech (“the Company”) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development primarily of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of chronic infectious diseases, cancer, autoimmunity and diseases where the T cell arm of the immune system is believed to play an important role. The company’s proprietary platforms include modified simian adenoviral vectors (ChAdOx1 and ChAdOx2), other viral vectors including the well-validated Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA) and synthetic nano-particle technologies (SNAPvax™ and Syntholytic™). The combination of different technologies in a mix and match approach (heterologous prime-boost) consistently generates significantly higher magnitudes of T cells compared with other technologies and approaches. The company has a broad pipeline of both clinical and preclinical stage therapeutic programs to treat solid tumors, chronic viral infections, as well as prophylactic viral vaccine programs. Vaccitech co-invented a COVID-19 vaccine with the University of Oxford, now approved for use in many territories and exclusively licensed worldwide to AstraZeneca through Oxford University Innovation, or OUI. Vaccitech is entitled to receive a share of all milestones and royalty income received by OUI from AstraZeneca.

For further information about Vaccitech, please visit: https://vaccitech.co.uk/