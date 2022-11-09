Teknova Announces New WFI Quality Water Product Line for Bioprocessing Market

HOLLISTER, Calif., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova”) (Nasdaq: TKNO), a leading provider of critical reagents for the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today announced a new WFI Quality Water product line for the bioprocessing market now available through the company’s online catalog, or by email or phone order. 20L and 200L single use bags are available and ready to ship the next day after order placement.



Built over 25 years, Teknova’s portfolio of products supports customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets and will continue to expand over time to meet evolving customer needs. The addition of WFI Quality Water to this portfolio addresses critical supply chain issues in the preparation of cell culture media, molecular biology, upstream and downstream bioprocessing, and equipment cleaning.

“In response to increasing customer demand and a shortage of readily available WFI grade products, we are pleased to now offer our WFI Quality Water line as a new multi-use option in our growing catalog portfolio to alleviate bottlenecks in bioprocessing workflows,” said Stephen Gunstream, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teknova. “As a trusted partner to the bioprocessing sector, Teknova’s mission is to make solutions possible. We continue to develop new, high-quality products to meet rapidly changing customer needs with an emphasis on quick turnaround times. We look forward to working with customers to create integrated solutions to increase workflow efficiency in the development of novel therapies.”

Teknova’s WFI Quality Water product line meets USP and EP quality standards and is manufactured in an ISO 13485 certified facility. To learn more or place an order for WFI Quality Water in 20L and 200L bags, visit www.teknova.com/wfi-quality.

About Teknova

Teknova is expediting clinical breakthroughs in life sciences by providing custom products and reagents for drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. With a focus on agility and customization, Teknova delivers research-grade and GMP products, including cell culture media and supplements, protein and nucleic acid purification buffers, and molecular biology reagents for a multitude of established and emerging applications, including cell and gene therapy, mRNA therapeutics, genomics, and synthetic biology. Teknova's proprietary processes enable the manufacture and delivery of high-quality, custom, made-to-order products with short turnaround times and at scale across all stages of development, including commercialization.