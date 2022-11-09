Absci Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Milestone achievement and progress continues in previously announced Merck collaboration



Further strengthened executive leadership and Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, Wash. and NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation (Nasdaq: ABSI), a generative AI drug creation company, today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

"Absci delivered a strong quarter of successful execution in partnered programs, technical breakthroughs, and continued strengthening of our organization," said Sean McClain, Founder and CEO. "During this past quarter, we demonstrated the powerful capabilities of our Integrated Drug Creation™ platform by leveraging generative AI for innovative antibody optimization as provided in detail in our preprint manuscript recently released on bioRxiv, further solidifying Absci's leadership position in AI drug creation. The preprint manuscript detailing these findings generated high academic engagement and significant industry interest. Further, we welcomed Dr. Andreas Busch to Absci as Chief Innovation Officer, bringing world-class R&D expertise to our executive leadership team, and continuing our momentum toward Absci's next phase of growth."

Recent Highlights

Milestone achievement and continued progress in previously announced collaboration with Merck involving Absci's non-standard amino acid (nsAA) technology.

Preprint manuscript released on bioRxiv demonstrating the capability of Absci's Integrated Drug Creation™ platform to rapidly simultaneously optimize multiple parameters important to drug development (i.e., affinity and "naturalness") of antibodies in silico using generative AI. Successfully applied, Absci's Integrated Drug Creation™ platform will accelerate drug development timelines and decrease attrition in early R&D.

Continued to strengthen executive leadership team, appointing veteran pharma executive Andreas Busch, PhD as Chief Innovation Officer. Over his career, including tenures leading R&D at Bayer and Shire, he successfully led 10 commercial drugs from bench to FDA approval, with more in current late-stage clinical development.

Appointed Dan Rabinovitsj, a senior executive at Meta, the parent company of Facebook, to Absci's Board of Directors. With the continued convergence of technology and biotech, he brings valuable expertise in scaling innovative technology companies.

Absci exceeded annual guidance of at least eight new Active Programs for 2022 with ten Active Programs for drug discovery activities signed year-to-date, bringing the total current number of Active Programs to 17.



Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of September 30, 2022 was $181.3 million, compared to $206.0 million as of June 30, 2022. We used $19.0 million of cash for operating activities in the third quarter of 2022.

Total Revenue was $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily driven by the progress and milestone achievement associated with our Merck collaboration utilizing our nsAA technology.

Research and development expenses were $15.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $10.7 million for the third quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily driven by growth in our team and related personnel costs, increased lab operation costs, and additional investments in platform expansion, including data initiatives and AI capabilities.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $11.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $9.7 million for the third quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily due to increased personnel and other administrative costs.

Total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2022 also included $2.7 million of non-recurring severance-related charges.

2022 Outlook

With the company's continued strategic prioritization and focus on cost-saving opportunities, Absci expects a net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash of approximately $105 million for 2022, compared to our prior expectation of $110 million. This includes one-time, time-based disbursements totaling $10.5 million from restricted cash associated with the Denovium and Totient acquisitions that were paid in the first half of 2022.

Absci continues to focus its investments and operations on strategic initiatives and near-term inflection points, providing cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments into late 2025, consistent with previous disclosures.

About Absci

Absci is the drug and target discovery company harnessing deep learning AI and synthetic biology to expand the therapeutic potential of proteins. We built our Integrated Drug Creation™ platform to identify novel drug targets, discover optimal biotherapeutic candidates, and generate the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Biotech and pharma innovators partner with us to create the next generation of protein-based drugs, including those that may be impossible to make with other technologies. Our goal is to enable the development of better medicines by Translating Ideas into Drugs™. For more information visit www.absci.com and follow us on social media: Twitter: @Abscibio, LinkedIn: @absci, and subscribe to our Absci YouTube channel.

Absci Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues Technology development revenue $ 2,004 $ 1,390 $ 3,094 $ 2,922 Collaboration revenue 365 149 1,096 408 Total revenues 2,369 1,539 4,190 3,330 Operating expenses Research and development 15,525 10,730 47,593 28,820 Selling, general and administrative 11,407 9,733 32,803 19,597 Depreciation and amortization 3,404 2,218 9,451 3,895 Total operating expenses 30,336 22,681 89,847 52,312 Operating loss (27,967 ) (21,142 ) (85,657 ) (48,982 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense (279 ) (768 ) (685 ) (3,232 ) Other income (expense), net 675 (3,427 ) 948 (31,377 ) Total other income (expense), net 396 (4,195 ) 263 (34,609 ) Loss before income taxes (27,571 ) (25,337 ) (85,394 ) (83,591 ) Income tax (expense) benefit 312 1,703 (39 ) 7,797 Net loss (27,259 ) (23,634 ) (85,433 ) (75,794 ) Cumulative undeclared preferred stock dividends — (242 ) — (2,284 ) Net loss applicable to common stockholders $ (27,259 ) $ (23,876 ) $ (85,433 ) $ (78,078 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:

Basic and diluted $ (0.30 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.94 ) $ (2.16 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

Basic and diluted 91,105,265 73,291,288 90,686,517 36,177,105





Absci Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)