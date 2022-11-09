Lyra Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYRA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), today announced that Maria Palasis, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following investor conferences in November:



Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference – Presentation on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 4:10 p.m. ET





– Presentation on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 4:10 p.m. ET Jefferies London Healthcare Conference – Fireside chat on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 4:25 p.m. GMT (11:25 a.m. ET)



Webcasts of the presentation and fireside chat may be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.lyratherapeutics.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the events.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) and other chronic diseases. Lyra has two investigational product candidates, LYR-210 and LYR-220, in late-stage development for CRS, a highly prevalent inflammatory disease of the paranasal sinuses which leads to debilitating symptoms and significant morbidities. LYR-210 and LYR-220 are bioresorbable polymeric matrices designed to be administered in a brief, non-invasive, in-office procedure and are intended to deliver up to six months of continuous mometasone furoate drug therapy to the sinonasal passages as an alternative to sinus surgery. LYR-210 is designed for surgically naïve patients and is being evaluated in the ENLIGHTEN Phase 3 clinical program, while LYR-220, an enlarged matrix, is being evaluated in patients who have recurrent symptoms despite surgery in the BEACON Phase 2 clinical trial. These two product candidates are designed to treat the estimated four million CRS patients in the United States who fail medical management each year. For more information, please visit www.lyratherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.