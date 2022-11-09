Society Pass Appoints Management Team for Nusatrip; Unveils New Nusatrip Logo, Features on Website/App and Plans for Society Pass' Customer-Centric Digital Ecosystem and Loyalty Platform for Indonesia and in Southeast Asia

Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Society Pass Incorporated ("SoPa”) (Nasdaq: SOPA), Southeast Asia’s (“SEA”) leading data-driven fintech and e-commerce ecosystem, today introduces the new Nusatrip CEO and announces its strategic plans moving forward, expanding Nusatrip business coverage throughout SEA. The recent acquisition of Nusatrip International Pte Ltd (“Nusatrip”), a Indonesia-based pioneer in the Online Travel Agent (“OTA”) sector, extends Society Pass' reach into the booming SEA regional travel industry with a strong commitment to developing a vibrant online travel platform for both merchants and consumers in SEA.

Society Pass executives announce the appointment of Nusatrip's new CEO, Johanes (Joe) Chang, welcoming Nusatrip into Society Pass' growing ecosystem of technology enabled companies, joining the Society Pass team in its brand new Indonesia office in Jakarta and unveiling Nusatrip’s new logo and features for its website and app. Dennis Nguyen, Society Pass Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, explains, “We are happy to announce the opening of Society Pass’ and Nusatrip’s Indonesia office as one of our important milestones in synergistically growing the OTA business within the Society Pass e-commerce ecosystem and loyalty platform. With his many years of experience in managing travel and technology companies, Joe will immensely contribute and drive Nusatrip to greater heights in the years ahead.”

Society Pass steps into the Indonesia market with a big agenda; to strengthen its position as the pioneer of the next-generation digital ecosystem and loyalty platform in Indonesia and throughout SEA. SoPa looks to acquire attractively valued companies in SEA to join its next generation digital ecosystem with key focuses on loyalty, lifestyle, F&B delivery, telecommunications, digital media, and travel.

Patrick Soetanto, Society Pass Indonesia Country Manager, adds, “Jo will drive our journey in generating new revenue streams by integrating Nusatrip’s robust technology and operational efficiency of its leading e-commerce travel platform into our ecosystem. We are reenergizing the OTA business in Indonesia and throughout SEA, to meet the increasing demand of pre-pandemic travel in the regions. More importantly, both Society Pass and Nusatrip aim to boost the travel and digital economy sectors in Indonesia.”

Johanes (Jo) Chang, CEO, Nusatrip elaborates, “I would like to thank both Messrs. Nguyen and Soetanto for placing their trust in me to lead Nusatrip and am honored to take on the position as Nusatrip’s new CEO. By integrating into the Society Pass fintech and e-commerce ecosystem, Nusatrip embarks on regional expansion and unlimited avenues to grow more channels and revenue streams. With strong support from Society Pass and partners, we are gearing up towards the recovery of the travel industry in Indonesia and SEA in 2023 and 2024.”

Jo adds, “Nusatrip’s mission is to become a world-class OTA and the most reliable partner for airlines and hotels, offering wide range of travel and tourism related products, services, and experiences to our customers and business partners globally. With our industry recovering from the pandemic, we will continue working within our digital ecosystem and loyalty platform to offer better travel products and services for our customers across SEA.”

About Society Pass Inc

Founded in 2018 as a data-driven loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the SEA population, and with offices located in Angeles, Bangkok, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) is an acquisition-focused holding company operating 6 interconnected verticals (loyalty, digital media, travel, telecoms, lifestyle, and F&B), which seamlessly connects millions of registered consumers and hundreds of thousands of registered merchants/brands across multiple product and service categories throughout SEA.

Society Pass completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021. SOPA shares were added to the Russell 2000 index in December 2021.

SoPa acquires fast growing e-commerce companies and expands its user base across a robust product and service ecosystem. SoPa integrates these complementary businesses through its signature Society Pass fintech platform and circulation of its universal loyalty points or Society Points, which has entered beta testing and is expected to launch broadly at the beginning of 2023. Society Pass loyalty program members earn and redeem Society Points and receive personalised promotions based on SoPa’s data capabilities and understanding of consumer shopping behaviour. SoPa has amassed more than 3.3 million registered consumers and over 205,000 registered merchants and brands. It has invested 2+ years building proprietary IT architecture to effectively scale and support its consumers, merchants, and acquisitions.

Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalised experience for customers in the purchase journey and to transform the entire retail value chain in SEA. SoPa operates Thoughtful Media Group , a Thailand-based, a social commerce-focused, premium digital video multi-platform network; NusaTrip , a leading Indonesia-based Online Travel Agency; Gorilla Networks , a Singapore-based, web3-enabled mobile blockchain network operator; Leflair.com , Vietnam’s leading lifestyle e-commerce platform; Pushkart.ph , a popular grocery delivery company in Philippines; Handycart.vn , a leading online restaurant delivery service based in Vietnam; and Mangan , a leading local restaurant delivery service in Philippines.

About Nusatrip

Founded in 2013, NusaTrip is an IATA licensed online travel agency that serves both local and global customers and partners by optimizing cutting-edge technology and providing quality customer-centric support team-as-a-service. In 2022, NusaTrip has officially joined the Society Pass (Nasdaq: SoPa) ecosystem, with headquarters in Jakarta and representative offices in Singapore, Vietnam, Philippines and Thailand.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus relating to the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

