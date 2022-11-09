InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) CEO to Present at The Emerging Growth Conference on November 9, 2022

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) ("InnerScope"), an emerging and disruptive leader in the Over-the-Counter (OTC) Hearing space announced today its CEO, Matthew Moore, has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Moore is scheduled to present at 1:10 p.m. EST / 10:10 a.m. PST.

The Emerging Growth Conference is a live interactive online event allowing InnerScope's existing shareholders and the investment community to interact with InnerScope's CEO in real-time.

Moore will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Anyone can ask questions during the event, and Mr. Moore will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

InnerScope will be presenting at 1:10 – 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Please register here to ensure you can attend the conference and receive any released updates.

Here is the unique registration link:

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1575087&tp_key=8f326a607b&sti=innd

If attendees cannot join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will be made available on EmergingGrowth.com , and we will also release a link to that after the event.

You can also see past conference highlights from InnerScope by clicking the link below and scrolling down to InnerScope, presented on June 8, 2022.

https://emerginggrowth.com/emerging-growth-conference-highlights/

Moore's presentation will highlight the numerous revenue opportunities for InnerScope's HearingAssist and iHear over-the-counter ("OTC") hearing aid brands since the Over-the-Counter Law was enacted on October 17, 2022. ( FDA Finalizes Historic Rule Enabling Access to Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids for Millions of Americans) which allows hearing aids to be sold in retail stores and pharmacies without a prescription or be seen by a hearing professional. ( FACT SHEET: Cheaper Hearing Aids Now in Stores Thanks to Biden-Harris Administration Competition Agenda | The White House )

Consumers can purchase and find more information about HearingAssit and iHear OTC Hearing Aids at:

http://hearingassist.com

https://iheardirect.com/

About the Emerging Growth Conference:

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services, and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time-efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage include companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and th overall potential for long-term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern Time Zone.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: INND):

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of OTC Hearing Aids, Hearing Aid Accessories & Hearing Health-Related Products ("Hearing Products") dedicated to addressing the global demand for affordable hearing solutions. InnerScope's Hearing Products and its B2C and B2B business model break through the persistent barriers that prevent access to effective and affordable hearing solutions.

InnerScope's recent acquisition of iHear Medical Inc. , a Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") cloud-based hearing solution provider, gives the Company access to over 40 patents and an R&D facility. In addition, InnerScope has acquired HearingAssist , an established leader since 2008 in the DTC hearing aid market, with a customer base of over 400,000. These acquisitions, combined with a partnership with Atlazo Inc. , a semiconductor innovator for next-generation AI smart devices, will allow InnerScope to better position itself in the OTC hearing aid market by selling advanced Hearing Products through Walmart and many other major retailers and pharmacy chains.

InnerScope's full line of Hearing Products is currently available through these multiple retail/wholesale distribution channels: Walmart Vision Centers , Walmart.com , Walmart Canada , RiteAid.com , BestBuy.com , Amazon.com , Fingerhut.com , Giant Eagle , Hy-Vee , Hartig Drug , Food City , Cardinal Health™ at-Home , and Topco Associates representing 1000's of stores. More in-store and online Hearing Products will soon launch with major retailers and pharmacy chains.

For information related to InnerScope Hearing Technologies' latest hearing aids and related hearing products, please visit:

http://iheardirect.com

http://hearingassist.com

For the most up-to-date information about InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND), please visit and follow our official Twitter account @inndstock page: https://twitter.com/inndstock

InnerScope Hyperlinks:

HearingAssist

hearing assist - Walmart.com

Acquisition of iHear Medical Inc.

Acquisition of HearingAssist

Safe Harbor

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are also "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). Such statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be canceled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or maintain contractual relationships with vendors and customers, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("S.E.C."). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA, Securities Act, and Securities Exchange Act.

Contact:

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@innd.com

833-788-0506

www.innd.com

Investor Relations Agency Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Lisa Gray, Senior Account Manager

One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor

New York, NY 10020

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: lisa@skylineccg.com