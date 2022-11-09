Florida Healthcare Specialists Unveils New Office Space in Vero Beach

Fort Myers, Fla., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Healthcare Specialists (FHS), a division of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS), held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 3, 2022, to celebrate the opening of a new clinical site in Vero Beach, FL, dedicated to urologic care. Located at 3730 7th Terrace, Suite 204, Vero Beach FL, 32960, the 3,400-square-foot office offers a broad range of treatments and services for patients with urologic disorders.

FHS urologist Hugo H. Davila, MD and his clinical team previously shared office space with the FCS Vero Beach practice, offering hematology, medical oncology and urology specialties, including access to clinical trials, all in the same space. Now, the newly expanded FHS office, directly above its former location, will enable Dr. Davila and his team to continue providing the most advanced treatments for urologic care and disorders in an environment that tailors to their patients’ needs.

“The proximity of the now two clinics is crucial for our urology patients who may need additional care from one of our medical oncologists, or access to clinical trials,” remarked Dr. Davila. “The ability for all of us to provide such a high quality of care here in Vero Beach, where our patients live, is essential to their outcomes and their overall patient experience.”

The new office features eight exam rooms, two surgical procedure rooms, two pelvic floor rooms and one ultrasound room. These dedicated rooms come equipped with the most advanced, state-of-the-art technologies to accommodate the diverse range of diagnostics and treatments FHS provides including Rezūm™, high-definition flexible cystoscopy, Elesta EchoLaser EVO, PET-Scan, CT scan, anorectal manometry and more. As a division of FCS, patients also have access to centralized Pathology and Laboratory services, as well as Rx To Go, the state-wide practice’s in-house oral oncolytic pharmacy.

FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker said, “Our patients are central to all that we do. In working closely with Dr. Davila, we have created an environment that tailors to the specific needs of urologic patients – providing the advanced technology and treatment they need in one convenient location, close to where they live and work.”

“We are extremely excited about this latest expansion to our statewide community practice,” said FCS President and Managing Physician Michael Diaz, MD. “Patients in Vero Beach are fortunate to have Dr. Davila, renowned for his proficiency in advanced urologic care, providing the most advanced treatments and therapies.”

FHS focuses exclusively on providing the most advanced treatments for urologic care and disorders of the male and female urinary and genital tract. Working closely with patients, FHS clinicians develop individualized treatment plans that can include both medical and minimally-invasive surgical approaches. FHS is a division practice of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS), an independent physician practice providing world-class treatment for all forms of cancer and blood disorders in communities throughout Florida.

