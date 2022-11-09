Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market 2023-2027 | Business Opportunities, Growth Factors, Top Countries, Latest Technology | Development, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin | Key Players, Types, Applications

Pune, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Network Detection and Response (NDR) market report is knowledge and experience shared by industry experts to take correct decisions for manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies. The report includes a worldwide study with top players in the market, growth in the near future, revenue and share in the market, challenges, and opportunities in the past and future.

The global Network Detection and Response market size was valued at USD 1364.11 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 23.46% during the forecast period, reaching USD 4829.78 million by 2027.

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Key players in the global market include: -

Plixer

Blue Hexagon

Hillstone Networks

Fidelis Cybersecurity

Bricata

Corelight

IronNet Cybersecurity

Lastline (VMware)

Awake Security (Arista Networks)

Cisco

Trellix

Greycortex

Gigamon

Darktrace

Flowmon (Kemp)

Vectra AI

ExtraHop

Segmentation by Types: -

Cloud Network

Traditional Network

Segmentation by Applications: -

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Industiral Control

Others

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Network Detection and Response (NDR) market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

TOC of Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Research Report: -

1 Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8 Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Methodology

11.2 Research Data Source

