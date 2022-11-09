Aptean Adds Apparel ERP to its Industry-Specific Software Offerings in the DACH Region with Acquisition of ImPuls AG

English German

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aptean , a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced the acquisition of ImPuls AG, a provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to apparel, footwear, accessories and textile brands and manufacturers.



Founded in 1975 and based in Krefeld, Germany, ImPuls ERP is used by over 150 fashion and apparel companies to better connect business critical activities such as production planning, scheduling, the flow of goods, order management, accounting and retail support. ImPuls’ modular platform was designed especially for the fashion and apparel industry and helps customers simplify inventory management and streamline mission-critical workflows. The solution also improves access to real-time data customers need to better manage business critical operations.

This transaction strategically builds on Aptean’s commitment to serving the fashion and apparel industries with an established and successful provider in the DACH region. Together, ImPuls and Aptean offer decades of industry knowledge, technical expertise, local focus and highly tailored solutions, creating a strong combination that will be well positioned to serve fashion and apparel customers.

“Aptean is pleased to expand our ERP presence in the DACH region with offerings for apparel companies,” said Bob Kocis, President, Americas and DACH, at Aptean. “ImPuls AG’s expert team of fashion and apparel software professionals have built creative solutions to address the unique requirements of the industry and we are excited to welcome them to Aptean.”

“Aptean shares the same values ​​and long-term goals as ImPuls AG and I am confident that the future of ImPuls AG is in good hands,” said Herbert Hoffmann, founder and former main shareholder.

“ImPuls AG and Aptean share a focus on delivering industry-specific solutions to support the fashion and apparel industry,” said Axel Domschke, Managing Director at ImPuls. “As part of Aptean we will bring the benefit of digital workflows and business processes to help our customers improve efficiencies and better navigate fashion’s rapidly changing landscape,” Constantin Schröeder, Managing Director at ImPuls added.

About ImPuls AG

ImPuls AG provides ERP and merchandise management solutions tailored to support the fashion and lifestyle industry. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Krefeld, Germany, ImPuls delivers creative solutions from “Sheep to Shop” backed by decades of industry know-how, to help its customers attain a rapid return on investment. To learn more visit http://www.impuls.de.

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean and Ready for What’s Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

