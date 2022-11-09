The Global Machining Services Market is expected to grow by $18.07 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.67% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Machining Services Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360194/?utm_source=GNW

67% during the forecast period. Our report on the machining services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand in the oil and gas industry, growing demand for machining services from internal combustion engine (ICE)-based automobiles, and growing demand for computer numerical control (CNC) machines.

The machining services market analysis includes the service segment and geographic landscape.



The machining services market is segmented as below:

By Service

• Automotive

• General Machinery

• Precision engineering

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of 3D printing in manufacturing as one of the prime reasons driving the machining services market growth during the next few years. Also, the surge in automation and the growing adoption of integrated digital solutions in machining services will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the machining services market covers the following areas:

• Machining services market sizing

• Machining services market forecast

• Machining services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading machining services market vendors that include AMADA Co. Ltd., Chiron Group SE, DMG MORI Co Ltd, DN Solutions Co. Ltd., Electronica Hitech Engineering Pvt. Ltd., General Technology Group Dalian Machine Tool Corp., Georg Fischer Ltd., Gleason Corp., GROB WERKE GmbH and Co. KG, Haas Automation Inc., HOMAG Group AG, Hyundai Wia Corp., JTEKT Corp., karkhana.io, Komatsu Mining Corp., Makino Inc., Micromatic Machine Tools Pvt. Ltd., Okuma Corp., and Spinner Werkzeugmaschinenfabrik GmbH. Also, the machining services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



