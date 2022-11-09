Watch Movies and Start Earning with MovieX, the Ultimate Decentralized DeFi Protocol

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watching movies is a great way to spend leisure time. The popularity of Netflix, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime are over the top in today’s world. These sites allow one to watch all kinds of absorbing movies, TV shows, and dramas. However, these sites charge a hefty amount for watching these movies. MovieX is a web 3.0-based project that pays users for watching movies and popular videos instead of charging them. Sounds exciting.





MovieX Backstory

MovieX was founded to uplift the standard of living of common people by multiplying their income. The team behind this ultimate firm figured out a brilliant way to do this. That is to include earning opportunities in their daily life activities. To achieve this end they laid the foundations of a firm that pays users merely for watching movies.

A Deeper Look into Things

The method of operation of the platform is pretty simple. Individuals need to buy $MVX, the official governing token of the firm for gaining entry. The amount of token that needs to be bought can be worth as low as $1. The next step is to transfer $MVX into one's wallet and stake.

Users have a sublime opportunity of ameliorating their wealth each day by 3%. For this they just need to watch videos for a minimum of 2 hours. This 3% can be further subdivided into 1.5% from staking rewards and the other 1.5% from Watch2Earn rewards. For more information, users can read the Tokenomics of the firm.

Available Videos

The genre of movies available on MovieX include Action, Fantasy, Musical, Comedy, Western, Drama, Horror, Thriller, Sports, Science Fiction, Mystery, Adventure and Romance categories. All these have been filtered out from a heap of the most renowned movies worldwide. They are available along with the ' connect wallet’ feature. When a user stakes their token, a smart contract initiates the process of authenticity and starts rewarding them for every movie-watching task they fulfill.

A Minimal Service Fee

For any firm to thrive and to cover its developmental cost it is forced to impose a tax on transactions. MovieX places a very trivial tax of 4% on all transactions while the buy transactions remain free of any form of tax. Staking rewards and all internal transactions also remain free of service fees. The tax collected is entirely given back to the community through the means of staking, rewards and giveaways. The top 100 users who spent the longest time watching movies are showered with rewards from time to time.

A Well Considered Marketing Strategy

MovieX employs adept individuals who have laid out a brilliant marketing strategy. First of all, the earning opportunity provided to the users begins with them having to buy $MVX tokens. This ensures that a constant buying pressure is maintained. Moreover, the firm has harnessed the most renowned method of marketing, that is to share and earn. Individuals sharing this platform with friends and family members via sharing links may also benefit from great rewards. This incentive is alone enough to allure an influx of people towards this innovative platform. This tool will also be utilized to establish firm relations with foremost crypto influencers and social media stars.

Token Utility

The $MVX token can be divided into 3 basic categories. Firstly, 20% of the total supply of tokens will be allocated to maintain liquidity for the rewards. Moreover, 10% of the supply is also reserved for users who stake their tokens. Staking involves the locking away of tokens. This will create a diminished supply of tokens, thus increasing its demand. The improvised demand will in turn help ameliorate the cost of the token.

The firm believes in rewarding individuals who play a role in cementing the foundations of its platform. For this, it has allocated 5% of the supply to reward early investors and bug fixers.

Tokenomics

MovieX has carefully planned its Tokenomics to ensure the viability of its token. 20% of the token is reserved for the watch-2-Earn rewards and 10% for the marketing.

To get more information about MovieX, visit the project’s official website or read their whitepaper to know more about their utilities.

