New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361245/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) Market to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.8% over the period 2020-2027. Liquid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solid segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR



The Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

Covestro AG

Stepan Company





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361245/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Saturated Polyester Resins - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins

(SPR) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester

Resins (SPR) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Powder Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Powder Coatings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Powder Coatings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Paints by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Industrial Paints by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Paints by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Coil &

Can Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Coil & Can Coatings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Coil & Can Coatings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Paints by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Automotive Paints by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Paints by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Flexible Packaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Flexible Packaging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Liquid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Liquid by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Solid by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Solid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2022 (E)

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins

(SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester

Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Liquid and Solid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder

Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive

Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins

(SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil &

Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester

Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can

Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins

(SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester

Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Liquid and Solid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder

Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive

Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins

(SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil &

Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester

Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can

Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins

(SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester

Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Liquid and Solid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder

Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive

Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins

(SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil &

Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester

Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can

Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins

(SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester

Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Liquid and Solid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder

Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive

Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins

(SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil &

Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester

Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can

Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins

(SPR) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester

Resins (SPR) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins

(SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester

Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Liquid and Solid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder

Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive

Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins

(SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil &

Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester

Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can

Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins

(SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester

Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Liquid and Solid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder

Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive

Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins

(SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil &

Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester

Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can

Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Saturated Polyester

Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester

Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Liquid and Solid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder

Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive

Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Saturated Polyester

Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial

Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible

Packaging and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester

Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can

Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins

(SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester

Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Liquid and Solid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder

Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive

Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins

(SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil &

Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester

Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can

Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2022 (E)

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins

(SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester Resins

(SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid

and Solid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder

Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive

Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins

(SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil &

Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester Resins

(SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings,

Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins

(SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester

Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Liquid and Solid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder

Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive

Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins

(SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil &

Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester

Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can

Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins

(SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester

Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Liquid and Solid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder

Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive

Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins

(SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil &

Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester

Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can

Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Saturated

Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Saturated

Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Liquid and Solid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application -

Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings,

Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Saturated

Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings,

Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive Paints,

Flexible Packaging and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Saturated

Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can

Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2022 (E)

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Saturated Polyester

Resins (SPR) by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Saturated

Polyester Resins (SPR) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Saturated Polyester

Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Saturated

Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Liquid and Solid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder

Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive

Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Saturated Polyester

Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial

Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible

Packaging and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Saturated

Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can

Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022

(E)

Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Saturated Polyester

Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Saturated

Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Liquid and Solid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder

Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive

Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Saturated Polyester

Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial

Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible

Packaging and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 118: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Saturated

Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can

Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361245/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________