New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361245/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Global Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) Market to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.8% over the period 2020-2027. Liquid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solid segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
The Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
Covestro AG
Stepan Company
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361245/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Saturated Polyester Resins - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Powder Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Powder Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Powder Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Paints by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Industrial Paints by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Paints by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Coil &
Can Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Coil & Can Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Coil & Can Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Paints by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Automotive Paints by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Paints by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexible Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Flexible Packaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Flexible Packaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Liquid by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Solid by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Solid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Liquid and Solid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder
Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive
Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil &
Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can
Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Liquid and Solid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder
Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive
Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil &
Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can
Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Liquid and Solid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder
Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive
Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil &
Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can
Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Liquid and Solid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder
Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive
Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil &
Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can
Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Liquid and Solid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder
Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive
Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil &
Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can
Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Liquid and Solid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder
Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive
Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil &
Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can
Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Liquid and Solid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder
Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive
Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial
Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible
Packaging and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can
Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Liquid and Solid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder
Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive
Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil &
Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can
Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid
and Solid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder
Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive
Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil &
Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings,
Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Liquid and Solid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder
Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive
Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil &
Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can
Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Liquid and Solid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder
Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive
Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
(SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil &
Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can
Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Saturated
Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Saturated
Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Liquid and Solid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application -
Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings,
Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Saturated
Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings,
Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive Paints,
Flexible Packaging and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Saturated
Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can
Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2022 (E)
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Saturated
Polyester Resins (SPR) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Saturated
Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Liquid and Solid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder
Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive
Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial
Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible
Packaging and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Saturated
Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can
Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022
(E)
Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Type - Liquid and Solid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Saturated
Polyester Resins (SPR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Liquid and Solid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder
Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive
Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Saturated Polyester
Resins (SPR) by Application - Powder Coatings, Industrial
Paints, Coil & Can Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible
Packaging and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 118: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Saturated
Polyester Resins (SPR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Powder Coatings, Industrial Paints, Coil & Can
Coatings, Automotive Paints, Flexible Packaging and Other
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361245/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) Market to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Saturated Polyester Resins (SPR) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361245/?utm_source=GNW