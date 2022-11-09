The Global Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market is expected to grow by $ 1.12 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 29.78% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360189/?utm_source=GNW

78% during the forecast period. Our report on the mindfulness meditation apps market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in mental illness, rising cases of mood disorders, and aging population across the globe.

The mindfulness meditation apps market analysis includes the platform and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The mindfulness meditation apps market is segmented as below:

By Platform

• iOS

• Android

• Others



By End-user

• Individual

• Corporate



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the strategic partnerships and collaborations among market participants as one of the prime reasons driving the mindfulness meditation apps market growth during the next few years. Also, touch input and advanced sensor technologies drive health app innovations and age group wise mindfulness program participation will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on mindfulness meditation apps market covers the following areas:

• Mindfulness meditation apps market sizing

• Mindfulness meditation apps market forecast

• Mindfulness meditation apps market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mindfulness meditation apps market vendors that include Aura, Calm.com Inc., CBZ Village des Pruniers, Headspace Inc., Inner Explorer, Insight Network Inc., Meditation Moments BV, MindApps AB, Portal Labs Ltd., Simple Habit Inc., Smiling Mind Pty Ltd., Ten Percent Happier Inc., UCLA Health, and Waking Up LLC. Also, the mindfulness meditation apps market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

