Global Rupture Discs Market to Reach $701.7 Million by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Rupture Discs estimated at US$553.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$701.7 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.5% over the period 2020-2027. Metallic Rupture Discs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.8% CAGR and reach US$517.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Graphite Rupture Discs segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $151.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR



The Rupture Discs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$151.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$135.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

BS&B Safety Systems LLC

Continental Disc Corporation

DonadonSDD Srl

Fike Corporation

STRIKO Verfahrenstechnik GmbH

V-TEX Corporation

ZOOK Enterprises, LLC





