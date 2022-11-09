AI Powered Storage Market to Reach $162.5 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global AI powered storage market generated $15.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $162.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 26.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $15.6 billion Market Size in 2031 $162.5 billion CAGR 26.7% No. of Pages in Report 343 Segments Covered Component, Storage System, Storage Architecture, Storage Medium, End User, and Region Drivers Rise in acceptance of artificial intelligence services and surging data volumes. Increase in acceptance of connected devices, cloud-based applications, and robotics in warehousing activities. Opportunities A prominent rise in demand for AI for high performance computing data. Restraints Lack of accuracy of AI algorithms and low availability of AI hardware skilled personnel.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the growth of the global AI powered storage market, owing to total shutdown of manufacturing units across the globe.

However, a large number of enterprises adopted AI-powered storage systems for real-time storage of data to expand their business along with reducing turnaround time. This led to a massive growth of the global market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global AI powered storage market based on component, storage system, storage architecture, storage medium, end user, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on component, the hardware segment held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global AI powered storage market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the software segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period.

On the basis of storage architecture, the file and object based storage segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global AI powered storage market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the object storage segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period.

In terms of end user, the enterprises segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global AI powered storage market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. However, the government bodies segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period.

Based on storage medium, the hard disk drive segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global AI powered storage market share. However, solid state drive is expected to maintain its leadership position in terms of revenue and register the highest CAGR of 28.0% during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the North American region held the major market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global AI powered storage market share and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific AI powered storage market is forecast to record the fastest CAGR of 28.3% during the assessment period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global AI powered storage market report include Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Google, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Intel Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Micron Technology, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NetApp, Inc., The International Business Machines Corporation, Pure Storage, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Toshiba Corporation.

The report analyzes these key players in the global AI powered storage market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

