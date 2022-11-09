The Global Sports Trading Card Market is expected to grow by $ 6.71 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.36% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Trading Card Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360187/?utm_source=GNW

36% during the forecast period. Our report on the sports trading card market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for acquiring sports trading cards online,the growing popularity of sports leagues, and legalization of online gambling.

The sports trading card market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The sports trading card market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the introduction of bitcoin for acquiring sports trading cards online as one of the prime reasons driving the sports trading card market growth during the next few years. Also, digital and social media marketing to increase awareness and increasing partnerships between players and vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters.

• Sports trading card market sizing

• Sports trading card market forecast

• Sports trading card market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sports trading card market vendors that include Choice Marketing Sportscards, Futera Ltd., Leaf Trading Cards, NETPRO Trading Cards LLC, Panini group, Select Australia Pty Ltd, The Upper Deck Co., TOPPS Co. Inc., TRISTAR Productions Inc., and United States Baseball Federation Inc. Also, the sports trading card market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

