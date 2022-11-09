New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Roof Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361232/?utm_source=GNW
Global Roof Coatings Market to Reach $7 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Roof Coatings estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Elastomeric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Bituminous segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR
The Roof Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$896.3 Million by the year 2027.
Acrylic Segment to Record 3.3% CAGR
In the global Acrylic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$960.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Roof Coating - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2020 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roof
Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Roof Coatings by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Roof Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bituminous by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Bituminous by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Bituminous by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Elastomeric by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Elastomeric by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Elastomeric by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Acrylic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Epoxy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Epoxy by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Epoxy by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Silicone by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Silicone by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Non-Residential by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 28: World Roof Coatings Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Water-Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Water-Based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Water-Based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solvent-Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Solvent-Based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Solvent-Based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat
Roof by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Flat Roof by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Flat Roof by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Slope Roof by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Slope Roof by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for Slope Roof by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Roof Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2020 (E)
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roof
Coatings by Type - Elastomeric, Bituminous, Acrylic, Silicone,
Epoxy and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Roof Coatings by Type -
Elastomeric, Bituminous, Acrylic, Silicone, Epoxy and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Roof Coatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomeric,
Bituminous, Acrylic, Silicone, Epoxy and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roof
Coatings by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Roof Coatings by End-Use -
Non-Residential and Residential Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Roof Coatings by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Residential and
Residential for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roof
Coatings by Technology - Water-Based and Solvent-Based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Roof Coatings by Technology -
Water-Based and Solvent-Based Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR
Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Roof Coatings by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-Based and Solvent-Based for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roof
Coatings by Roof Type - Flat Roof and Slope Roof - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Roof Coatings by Roof Type -
Flat Roof and Slope Roof Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR
Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Roof Coatings by Roof
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat Roof and
Slope Roof for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
CANADA
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roof Coatings by Type - Elastomeric, Bituminous, Acrylic,
Silicone, Epoxy and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Roof Coatings by Type -
Elastomeric, Bituminous, Acrylic, Silicone, Epoxy and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Roof Coatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomeric,
Bituminous, Acrylic, Silicone, Epoxy and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roof Coatings by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Roof Coatings by End-Use -
Non-Residential and Residential Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Roof Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roof Coatings by Technology - Water-Based and Solvent-Based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Roof Coatings by
Technology - Water-Based and Solvent-Based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Roof Coatings by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-Based and Solvent-Based for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roof Coatings by Roof Type - Flat Roof and Slope Roof -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Roof Coatings by Roof Type -
Flat Roof and Slope Roof Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR
Table 64: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Roof Coatings by Roof
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat Roof and
Slope Roof for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
JAPAN
Roof Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2020 (E)
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roof
Coatings by Type - Elastomeric, Bituminous, Acrylic, Silicone,
Epoxy and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Roof Coatings by Type -
Elastomeric, Bituminous, Acrylic, Silicone, Epoxy and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Roof Coatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomeric,
Bituminous, Acrylic, Silicone, Epoxy and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roof
Coatings by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Roof Coatings by End-Use -
Non-Residential and Residential Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Roof Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roof
Coatings by Technology - Water-Based and Solvent-Based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Roof Coatings by Technology -
Water-Based and Solvent-Based Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 73: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Roof Coatings by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-Based and Solvent-Based for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roof
Coatings by Roof Type - Flat Roof and Slope Roof - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Roof Coatings by Roof Type -
Flat Roof and Slope Roof Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR
Table 76: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Roof Coatings by Roof
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat Roof and
Slope Roof for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
CHINA
Roof Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2020 (E)
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roof
Coatings by Type - Elastomeric, Bituminous, Acrylic, Silicone,
Epoxy and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Roof Coatings by Type -
Elastomeric, Bituminous, Acrylic, Silicone, Epoxy and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Roof Coatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomeric,
Bituminous, Acrylic, Silicone, Epoxy and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roof
Coatings by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: China Historic Review for Roof Coatings by End-Use -
Non-Residential and Residential Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 82: China 15-Year Perspective for Roof Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roof
Coatings by Technology - Water-Based and Solvent-Based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: China Historic Review for Roof Coatings by Technology -
Water-Based and Solvent-Based Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 85: China 15-Year Perspective for Roof Coatings by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-Based and Solvent-Based for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roof
Coatings by Roof Type - Flat Roof and Slope Roof - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: China Historic Review for Roof Coatings by Roof Type -
Flat Roof and Slope Roof Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR
Table 88: China 15-Year Perspective for Roof Coatings by Roof
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat Roof and
Slope Roof for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
EUROPE
Roof Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2020 (E)
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roof Coatings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Roof Coatings by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Roof Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roof Coatings by Type - Elastomeric, Bituminous, Acrylic,
Silicone, Epoxy and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Roof Coatings by Type -
Elastomeric, Bituminous, Acrylic, Silicone, Epoxy and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 94: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Roof Coatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomeric,
Bituminous, Acrylic, Silicone, Epoxy and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roof Coatings by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Roof Coatings by End-Use -
Non-Residential and Residential Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 97: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Roof Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roof Coatings by Technology - Water-Based and Solvent-Based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Roof Coatings by
Technology - Water-Based and Solvent-Based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 100: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Roof Coatings by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-Based and Solvent-Based for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roof Coatings by Roof Type - Flat Roof and Slope Roof -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Roof Coatings by Roof
Type - Flat Roof and Slope Roof Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 103: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Roof Coatings by Roof
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat Roof and
Slope Roof for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
FRANCE
Roof Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2020 (E)
Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roof Coatings by Type - Elastomeric, Bituminous, Acrylic,
Silicone, Epoxy and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 105: France Historic Review for Roof Coatings by Type -
Elastomeric, Bituminous, Acrylic, Silicone, Epoxy and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 106: France 15-Year Perspective for Roof Coatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomeric,
Bituminous, Acrylic, Silicone, Epoxy and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 107: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roof Coatings by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: France Historic Review for Roof Coatings by End-Use -
Non-Residential and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 109: France 15-Year Perspective for Roof Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 110: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roof Coatings by Technology - Water-Based and Solvent-Based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: France Historic Review for Roof Coatings by
Technology - Water-Based and Solvent-Based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 112: France 15-Year Perspective for Roof Coatings by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-Based and Solvent-Based for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 113: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roof Coatings by Roof Type - Flat Roof and Slope Roof -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: France Historic Review for Roof Coatings by Roof
Type - Flat Roof and Slope Roof Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 115: France 15-Year Perspective for Roof Coatings by Roof
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat Roof and
Slope Roof for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
GERMANY
Roof Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2020 (E)
Table 116: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roof Coatings by Type - Elastomeric, Bituminous, Acrylic,
Silicone, Epoxy and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 117: Germany Historic Review for Roof Coatings by Type -
Elastomeric, Bituminous, Acrylic, Silicone, Epoxy and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 118: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Roof Coatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomeric,
Bituminous, Acrylic, Silicone, Epoxy and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 119: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roof Coatings by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Germany Historic Review for Roof Coatings by End-Use -
Non-Residential and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 121: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Roof Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 122: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roof Coatings by Technology - Water-Based and Solvent-Based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Germany Historic Review for Roof Coatings by
Technology - Water-Based and Solvent-Based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 124: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Roof Coatings by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-Based and Solvent-Based for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 125: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roof Coatings by Roof Type - Flat Roof and Slope Roof -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Germany Historic Review for Roof Coatings by Roof
Type - Flat Roof and Slope Roof Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 127: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Roof Coatings by
Roof Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat Roof
and Slope Roof for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
ITALY
Table 128: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roof Coatings by Type - Elastomeric, Bituminous, Acrylic,
Silicone, Epoxy and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 129: Italy Historic Review for Roof Coatings by Type -
Elastomeric, Bituminous, Acrylic, Silicone, Epoxy and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 130: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Roof Coatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomeric,
Bituminous, Acrylic, Silicone, Epoxy and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 131: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roof Coatings by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 132: Italy Historic Review for Roof Coatings by End-Use -
Non-Residential and Residential Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 133: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Roof Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 134: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roof Coatings by Technology - Water-Based and Solvent-Based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 135: Italy Historic Review for Roof Coatings by
Technology - Water-Based and Solvent-Based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 136: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Roof Coatings by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-Based and Solvent-Based for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 137: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roof Coatings by Roof Type - Flat Roof and Slope Roof -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 138: Italy Historic Review for Roof Coatings by Roof Type -
Flat Roof and Slope Roof Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR
Table 139: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Roof Coatings by Roof
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat Roof and
Slope Roof for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Roof Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2020 (E)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361232/?utm_source=GNW
Global Roof Coatings Market to Reach $7 Billion by 2027
What's New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
New York, Nov. 09, 2022