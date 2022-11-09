The Global De-oiled Lecithin Market is expected to grow by $105.24 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.68% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global De-oiled Lecithin Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360186/?utm_source=GNW

68% during the forecast period. Our report on the de-oiled lecithin market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising health concerns and demand for low-fat foods, growing demand for de-oiled lecithin in pharmaceutical industries, and growing demand for dietary supplements among consumers.

The de-oiled lecithin market analysis includes source segment and geographic landscape.



The de-oiled lecithin market is segmented as below:

By Source

• Soy

• Sunflower Seed

• Rapeseeds

• Canola Seeds



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for emulsifiers from emerging economies as one of the prime reasons driving the de-oiled lecithin market growth during the next few years. Also, growing awareness about the benefits of using lecithin as an emulsifier and growing need for a healthy lifestyle, and rising disposable income will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the de-oiled lecithin market covers the following areas:

• De-oiled lecithin market sizing

• De-oiled lecithin market forecast

• De-oiled lecithin market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading de-oiled lecithin market vendors that include American Lecithin Co., Amitex Agro Product Pvt. Ltd., Austrade Inc., AV Group, Avril SCA, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Clarkson Grain Co. Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc, Giiava, Kriti Nutrients Ltd., LASENOR EMUL SL, Lecilite Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Lecital, Lipoid GmbH, Servotech India Ltd., Sonic Biochem Extraction Pvt. Ltd., Stern Wywiol Gruppe GmbH and Co. KG, The Scoular Co., and UL LLC. Also, the de-oiled lecithin market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

