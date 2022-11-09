WisdomTree Reports Monthly Metrics for October 2022

Robust October net inflows

Year-to-date organic growth accelerates

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, today released monthly metrics for October 2022, including assets under management (AUM) and flow data by asset class.

Key Highlights:

WisdomTree’s organic growth accelerated to nearly 14% year-to-date through October, up from the 12% annualized year-to-date pace at the end of September.

Nearly $2 billion of inflows in October extends monthly firm-wide net inflow streak to 14 consecutive months and 21 of the prior 24 months.

U.S. Equity products have generated net inflows in 28 of the prior 29 months, including $266 million in October 2022, a 15% organic growth rate in the period.

Filed for nine additional blockchain-enabled funds, including both fixed income and equity focused strategies.

As of October 31, 2022 AUM Rollforward

($ in millions) Annualized Flow Rate MTD/QTD YTD MTD/QTD YTD Beginning of Period Total AUM $70,880 $77,451 Total Net Flows U.S. Equity $266 $2,590 15.0 % 13.0 % International Dev. Mkt Equity ($19) $43 (2.4%) 0.4 % Emerging Market Equity ($137) ($56) (21.6%) (0.7%) Fixed Income $2,061 $9,969 207.5 % 275.1 % Commodity & Currency ($180) ($3,887) (10.8%) (19.0%) Alternatives ($6) $73 (24.8%) 33.4 % Cryptocurrency $1 $41 8.7 % 13.8 % Leveraged & Inverse ($17) $116 (13.4%) 7.8 % Total Net Flows $1,970 $8,887 32.7 % 13.8 % Market Move $2,439 ($11,049) Current Total AUM $75,289 $75,289 Average Total AUM $74,635 $76,020 Blended Total Average Fee Rate 36 bps 38 bps

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of world-class exchange-traded products (ETPs), models and solutions. We empower investors to shape their future and support financial professionals to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. WisdomTree is leveraging the latest financial infrastructure to create products that provide access, transparency and an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we are also developing next-generation digital products and structures, including digital funds and tokenized assets, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime™.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $76.3 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

