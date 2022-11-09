Allogene Therapeutics To Host Research & Development Showcase and Participate in Five Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) products for cancer will host a Research & Development Showcase to provide a comprehensive overview of its CD19 and BCMA programs on November 29, 2022. The Company will also participate in five upcoming investor conferences.



The Allogene R&D Showcase

Tuesday, November 29, 2022

10:00AM PT/1:00PM ET

New York, NY

This will be a hybrid event. In-person capacity is limited with registration required. Please register for in-person or virtual attendance on the Company's website at www.allogene.com under the Investors tab in the News and Events section (https://ir.allogene.com/events) or by clicking the following link directly.

Allogene R&D Showcase Registration

Investor Conferences

Cowen 6th Annual IO Next Summit

Friday, November 11, 2022

8:10AM PT/11:10AM ET

Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, November 15, 2022

7:55AM PT/10:55 ET

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

9:25AM PT/12:45PM ET/4:25PM GMT

Evercore ISI 5th HealthCONx Conference

Thursday, December 1, 2022

8:00AM PT/11:00AM ET

JMP Securities Hematology Oncology Summit

Wednesday, December 7, 2022

6:40AM PT/9:40AM ET

Any available webcasts will be posted to the Company's website at www.allogene.com under the Investors tab in the News and Events section. Following a live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website for approximately 30 days.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) products for cancer. Led by a management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” CAR T cell candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients. For more information, please visit www.allogene.com, and follow @AllogeneTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements for Allogene

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The press release may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the ability to develop allogeneic CAR T products for cancer and the potential benefits of AlloCAR T. Various factors may cause differences between Allogene’s expectations and actual results as discussed in greater detail in Allogene’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including without limitation in its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Any forward-looking statements that are made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Allogene assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

AlloCAR T™ is a trademark of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.

Allogene Media/Investor Contact:

Christine Cassiano

Chief Communications Officer

(714) 552-0326

Christine.Cassiano@allogene.com

Jessica Bernstein

Senior Manager, Corporate and Internal Communications

(310) 781-0577

Jessica.Bernstein@allogene.com