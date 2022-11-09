Mobile Clinics Market to Surpass US$ 8.1 Bn Revenue by the year 2032 Attributing to Rising Healthcare Expenses Globally – Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mobile clinics market is expected to showcase a positive growth outlook of the global mobile clinics market by exhibiting a total CAGR of around 11.3% from 2022 to 2032. The global market is expected to enjoy a valuation of US$ 2.8 Bn by the end of the year 2022 and surpass a valuation of around US$ 8.1 Bn by the year 2032. According to the analysis conducted by Future Market Insights, single exam rooms, by design layout, propelled market growth with a share of about 79.7% in the year 2021, within the global market. As per historical estimations, the global mobile clinics market expanded at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2016 until 2021.



The global healthcare system is drastically changing owing to the burden of chronic disease and rising healthcare expenses. This significant transformation aims to improve healthcare access and health outcomes. Due to differences in access to health care and social factors that influence health, a number of diseases disproportionately affect some communities. Mobile clinics are vital in order to access populations in remote, difficult areas, as well as groups cut off from mainstream medical care due to geography and climatic factors.

In order to improve a country’s general health and reduce healthcare costs, it is vital to focus on these inequities. Hence, it is vital for decision-makers and healthcare practitioners to create novel interventions, which sustainably manage chronic conditions, encourage preventative health, and enhance outcomes for both the public and those excluded from traditional healthcare. According to recent research, mobile clinics have proven to be effective at reaching vulnerable groups by offering services to disadvantaged communities and adopting their services rapidly in response to evolving community needs.

Key Takeaways

Mobile clinics are known to imbibe immense potential in emerging economies like India, China, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Companies within the mobile clinics market are known to have significant growth potential owing to a huge patient population and an increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases. Patients are more likely to visit mobile health clinics because of their increased awareness of various health issues.

With the introduction of government programs for chronic illness treatment and screening in rural regions, the market for mobile clinics is expected to expand throughout the next ten years. In order to efficiently build the healthcare infrastructure in East Africa, including Kenya, Nigeria, etc., government healthcare financing is also increasing in growing economies. This offers a market growth outlook with numerous opportunities for emerging markets.

The geriatric population has a higher risk of catching non-communicable diseases like diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases. The aging population significantly influences the global market for mobile clinics because these clinics readily bring all services directly to the patient's doorstep. The majority of elderly people prefer to visit mobile clinics since they are more accessible than traditional hospitals. As a result, the market for mobile clinics has excellent prospects for future expansion globally.

Mobile clinics have a bright future over the projection period because they serve as a bridge linking clinical and community-based settings that focus on both the social and medical determinants of health, addressing health problems at the community level. In addition to that, the evidence points out mobile clinics as being a cost-effective care delivery paradigm that enhances health outcomes for underrepresented groups and generates sizable cost savings.

A creative and innovative approach to offering healthcare is trending all over the globe. Mobile clinics are anticipated to help decrease health disparities among vulnerable communities and people with chronic illnesses. Furthermore, some studies have found that mobile clinics are most effective in situations like delivering urgent care, commencing chronic illness management, and conducting preventative health screenings.



Competitive Landscape

The key industry leaders in the global mobile clinics market are actively promoting them on several social media platforms, blogs, and website promotions. Key market participants have widened their reach into competitor markets and geographic areas with the support of such strategic marketing.

More Insights into the Mobile Clinics Market

The U.S. is expected to dominate the global mobile clinics market as it accounted for around 91.0% in 2021 and the North American region is expected to continue to experience similar growth throughout the forecast period.

Key Market Segments Covered in Mobile Clinics Industry Research

By Clinics:

Maternal Health

Neonatal and Infant Health

Child and Adolescent Health

Reproductive Health and Contraceptive Services

Mental Health

Dental Care

ENT

Geriatric Care

OPD

Diagnostic/screening

Emergency care



By Design Layout:

Single Exam Room

Double Exam Room

Triple Exam Room



By Vehicle:

Mobile Medical Vans

Mobile Medical Bus

Mobile Medical Shipping Containers



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Influencing the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

