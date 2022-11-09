The Global Roti Maker Market is expected to grow by $34.32 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.29% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Roti Maker Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360185/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the roti maker market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in online sales, increasing demand for energy efficient roti maker, and increasing number of product launches.

The roti maker market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The roti maker market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Commercial

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing adoption of smart household appliances as one of the prime reasons driving the roti maker market growth during the next few years. Also, growing trend of first cooking time and digital marketing and social media complementing market growth will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the roti maker market covers the following areas:

• Roti maker market sizing

• Roti maker market forecast

• Roti maker market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading roti maker market vendors that include Bajaj Vacco electrical, Brentwood Appliance Inc., Fortune Engineering, iBELL, Jackson Machine, Jaipan Industries Ltd., Miyako Appliance Ltd., Mukunda Foods Pvt Ltd, Nexgen India Food Machine Industries, Prabhat Machine Tools, Rallison Appliances Pvt. Ltd., Sunflame Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Treasure Retail Pvt. Ltd., TTK Prestige Ltd., and Zimplistic India Pvt Ltd. Also, the roti maker market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

