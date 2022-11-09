Uranium Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Uranium Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through November 11th

November 8th

Presentation
Ticker(s)
Deep Yellow Ltd.OTCQX: DYLLF | ASX: DYL
GTI Energy Ltd.OTCQB: GTRIF | ASX: GTR
Yellow Cake PlcOTCQX: YLLXF | AIM: YCA
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.OTCQB: PTUUF | TSXV: PTU
IsoEnergy Ltd.OTCQX: ISENF | TSXV: ISO
Anfield Energy Inc.OTCQB: ANLDF | TSXV: AEC
Blue Sky Uranium Corp.OTCQB: BKUCF | TSXV: BSK
enCore Energy Corp.OTCQB: ENCUF | TSXV: EU
Global Atomic Corp.OTCQX: GLATF | TSX: GLO
Labrador Uranium Inc.OTCQB: LURAF | CSE: LUR
Peninsula Energy Ltd.OTCQB: PENMF | ASX: PEN
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.OTCQX: CVVUF | TSXV: CVV
Elevate Uranium Ltd.OTCQX: ELVUF | ASX: EL8
Lotus Resources LimitedOTCQB: LTSRF | ASX: LOT

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com