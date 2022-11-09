Population Health Management Market Size & Share to Surpass $49.8 Bn by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Population Health Management Market was valued at $24.2 Billion in 2021 and is projected to attain a market value of $49.8 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period, 2022–2028.



List of Prominent Players in the Population Health Management Market:

Cerner Corporation (US)

Epic Systems Corporation (US)

Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands)

i2i Population Health (US)

Health Catalyst (US)

Optum (US)

Enli Health Intelligence (US)

eClinicalWorks (US)

Orion Health (New Zealand)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Health EC LLC (US)

Medecision (US)

Arcadia (US)

Athenahealth (US)

Cotiviti (US)

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (US)

Conifer Health Solutions (US)

SPH Analytics (US)

Lightbeam Health Solutions (US)

Innovaccer (US)

Citra Health Solutions (US)

Evolent Health Inc. (US)

Lumeris (US)

Forward Health Group (US)



Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Increasing Need to Curtail Escalating Healthcare Costs

Over the past few decades, the cost of healthcare delivery has witnessed a significant raise. Across the globe, demand for healthcare services is increasing swiftly especially after the COVID-19 outbreak. The increasing health insurance premiums, increasing elderly population across the globe, and mounting demand for quality healthcare services is further contributing to increasing the demand for healthcare services. Additionally, growing incidence of chronic diseases, genetic and other infectious diseases across the globe is further increasing the demand. Moreover, these factors contributing to high healthcare expenditure are, patient readmissions, medical errors, and administration costs. Thus, these factors are anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

According to the UN Population Division, the aging population across the globe is projected to surge from 880 million in 2011 to 2 billion by 2050, representing 22% of the world’s population. If left unchecked, healthcare spending will increase by 25% by 2030, largely because of the aging population.

According to the estimations of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the extensive adoption of healthcare IT solutions will result in annual savings of USD 80–100 billion by automating care delivery systems and another USD 100 Billion by reducing medical errors and wastages across the healthcare system. Additionally, the several major players engaged in the market are adopting the strategy of acquisition, merging and regional expansion for the growth. Thus, investing their money heavily, in turn, further propelling the market growth. For instance, In December 2020, Cerner (U.S.), the computers and information Technology Company, acquired a health division of Kantar Group. Through this acquisition, Cerner is expected to expand its offering in opportunities in clinical research and population health as it builds its data business.

Segmentation of Global Population Health Management Market:

Component Software Services

Mode of Delivery On Premise Mode of Delivery Cloud-Based Mode of Delivery

End Users Healthcare Providers Healthcare Payers Other

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Rising Cost of Installation of Population Health Management Market Platforms

Presently, most of the healthcare service providers globally, have insufficient infrastructure, which includes technology, staff, data, and other resources to manage complex healthcare cases. With the increasing population with each passing the day, the need to improve the healthcare infrastructure is increasing.

Regional Analysis :

North America Holds Maximum Market Share

North America dominates the growth of Population Health Management Market in 2021. The major driving factors for the market are growing federal healthcare mandates to curb the rising healthcare costs, and mounting adoption of EHRs in the region. Additionally, presence of major players in the region engaged in markets such as Cerner Corporation, i2i Population Health, Epic Systems Corporation, Health Catalyst, Enli Health Intelligence, among others and increasing regulatory requirements, and rising government initiatives aiming on personalized medicine, are further propelling the market growth in the region.

Recent Developments:

March 2021: Philips Healthcare (Netherlands) partnered with open Doctor (US). This partnership is aimed at delivering an integrated radiological patient engagement platform that leverages open Doctor’s real-time online appointment scheduling services as part of Philips’ Patient Management Solution.

February 2021: Philips Healthcare (Netherlands) launched Patient Flow Management Solution. The product offers full remote information access and enables a fully portable setup in emergency situations.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 24.2 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 49.8 Billion CAGR 12.8% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, i2i Population Health, Health Catalyst, Optum, Enli Health Intelligence, eClinicalWorks, Orion Health, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, IBM Corporation, HealthEC LLC, Medecision, Arcadia, Athenahealth, Cotiviti, NextGen Healthcare Inc., Conifer Health Solutions, SPH Analytics, Lightbeam Health Solutions, Innovaccer, Citra Health Solutions, Evolent Health Inc., Lumeris, Forward Health Group



