Meta Platforms Inc Digital Transformation Strategies Report 2022: Accelerators, Incubators, Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, Investments, Acquisitions, Estimated ICT Budget

This report provides insight into Meta's digital technology activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its accelerators, incubators, & other innovation programs, its technology initiatives, investments, acquisitions, and its estimated ICT budget.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (Meta), formerly Facebook, is a provider of social networking, advertising, and business insight solutions. The company, through its virtual-reality vision, the metaverse, focuses on developing virtual environment that allows people to interact and connect with technology.

Through its major products Facebook, Instagram, Oculus, Messenger, and WhatsApp, the company connects people with their friends, and families, and co-workers across the world, and helps them discover new products and services from local and global businesses.

It enables people to share their opinions, ideas, photos and videos, and other activities through mobile devices and personal computers with audiences ranging from their closest friends to public.

The company is focusing on using several emerging technologies such as 5G, AI, big data, and VR among others, conducting incubators and other innovation programs, and partnering, investing and acquiring other companies to offer advanced communication and business services to customers.



Meta is exploring and utilizing a variety of emerging technologies, including 5G, AI, ML, AR, VR, big data, blockchain, cloud, digital media, drones, the IoT, fintech and wearable tech to offer advanced digital communication services and products to users.

