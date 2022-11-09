The Global Emergency Food Market is expected to grow by $ 2.88 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.23% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Emergency Food Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360184/?utm_source=GNW

23% during the forecast period. Our report on the emergency food market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the organized retail sector, significant rise in new product launches, and increasing product launches.

The emergency food market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The emergency food market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising popularity of organic freeze-dried foods as one of the prime reasons driving the emergency food market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising number of promotional and marketing activities and growing prominence of online shopping will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the emergency food market covers the following areas:

• Emergency food market sizing

• Emergency food market forecast

• Emergency food market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading emergency food market vendors that include Augason Farms, Conagra Brands Inc., Del Monte Food Inc., Emergency Essentials LLC, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Legacy Food Storage, Mountain House, Natures Juice Bar, Nestle SA, Probar LLC, ReadyWise, Shield Safety LLC, SOS Food Lab LLC, The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Survival Tabs, Thrive Life LLC, Valley Food Storage LLC, and Wise Co. Emergency Food. Also, the emergency food market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

